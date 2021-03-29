Menu
Gympie District Court generic.
News

The men and women due in Gympie District Court today

Kristen Camp
29th Mar 2021 7:35 AM
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following three people are due to appear before Judge Rosengren in Gympie District Court today, Monday March 29:

The trial of Russell Douglas Johnston will begin today.

Beth Boaden and Donna Cherie Davies aka Palmer are also due to appear.

