The market that's looking up in Gympie

Agents are seeing healthy interest in the Gympie real estate market. Greg Miller

By Suni Golightly

UNITS continue to be a strong performer for the Gympie region with new Real Estate Institute of Queensland sales data showing a 32.1% increase on prices from five years ago.

The annual median sale price of $257,500 is up just 1.0% on last quarter's figures, which at the time were the strongest seen in recent years.

The data on houses show a quarterly median sale of $283,250, up 2.3% on last quarter, up 2.6% on last year, and up just 8.6% on five years previous.

The rural market, which has in recent months seen a strong increase, is down with the median quarterly sale price of $321,250 down 10.8% from last quarter.

The annual median of $350,000 is 1.4% down on last year, and up just 11.1% on five years ago.

Billy Mitchell, principal and marketing agent at Century 21 Platinum Agents Gympie & Tin Can Bay, said his office had seen good activity in recent months and he expected that to continue.

"I think the figures in the report are an accurate reflection of what is happening in the market," Mr Mitchell said.

"There is good activity and interest and I see no reason why that won't continue. I'm very positive about the next few months."

Tom Grady of Tom Grady Real Estate, agrees.

"Generally speaking the real estate market here in Gympie doesn't fluctuate like it does in other places," Mr Grady said.

"In the last 18 months we have seen a slight increase. It's a stable market.

"The interest from outside buyers is fairly constant. We are less than two hours from Brisbane, and we offer good affordability, and the roads are getting better and better, so outside buyers see Gympie as a fairly attractive proposition.

"When an outside buyer comes in and buys a new property, we then generally have the local who sold them that home looking to purchase, so it has a flow-on effect."

Suburbs to watch:

GYMPIE

Size: About 15sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1000-1400 a month.

Ownership: 57.3% of homes owner-occupied.

CHATSWORTH

Size: About 31sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-2400 a month.

Ownership: 82% of homes owner-occupied.

TIN CAN BAY

Size: About 132sq km.

Predominant age group: 55-64 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1400-1800 a month.

Ownership: 59.6% of homes owner-occupied.

SOUTHSIDE

Size: About 19sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-2400 a month.

Ownership: 67.6% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data