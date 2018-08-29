The man who wasn't there - and other Gympie court stories

Meth bond

A SOUTHSIDE man found with meth amphetamine at Bowen Hills in Brisbane on July 26, failed to provide fingerprint identification to police on August 3, as required, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Dylan Tye Quirk, 19, pleaded guilty to both charges and was placed on a $500, 12-month good behaviour bond, with drug diversion, and convicted without further punishment for the ID offence.

Identification fails

A MONKLAND man who failed to provide fingerprints to police as required was fined $350 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday. Tony John Cridland, 43, pleaded guilty to the July 19 charge. In another matter before the court, Gympie man Samuel Joseph Taylor, 19, was fined $100 with no conviction recorded after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide fingerprint identification, as required by police, also on July 19.

Shop stealing

"THEY were not of high value, but they were not yours,” Gympie magistrate Andrew Sinclair told a Gympie shop stealing offender this week.

Michael Carswell Coyne, 20, pleaded guilty to stealing sports shorts, perfume and a socket set, while on probation.

He was jailed for 21 days, suspended for 12 months.

Bail fails make 10

A MAN facing eight charges in Gympie Magistrates Court added two more yesterday when he pleaded guilty to failing to appear in the court to answer the allegations on August 20.

The court was told the courthouse's CCTV security system showed that the man, Jeremy Dennis Coman, 19, of East Deep Creek had not attended the court as he had claimed, on that day.

He was sentenced to seven days jail, suspended for 12 months, for failing to appear, with the other matters adjourned to October 15.

Truckie fined over hours and log book

A GRACEMERE livestock transporter was fined a total of $2000 in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, after he pleaded guilty to working excessive hours without a required break and falsifying his logbook to cover up the breach.

Jason Schonknecht, 45, pleaded guilty to committing the breaches on May 27.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said operating in excess of the maximum hours for a solo driver was dangerous because of the possibility of a fatigue related accident.

"Persons driving large vehicles, especially in the case of very heavy vehicles carrying livestock, should have adequate sleep,” he said.

Commenting on the man's good driving history, Mr Sinclair fined Schonknecht $1000 for driving excessive hours and another $1000 for falsifying his logbook.

Breach nearly wasn't

A CHINCHILLA man has been placed on a $600 Good Behaviour Bond for 12 months after pleading guilty to a domestic violence breach which almost wasn't.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said the man had urged mutual acquaintances to avoid his Gympie former partner.

This was "as close as you could possibly go to not being a breach,” Mr Sinclair said.

But the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had crossed the line in telling the woman's flatmate she was not allowed to stay there, as he had the lease.

The man was placed on a $600 good behaviour bond for 12 months.