29°
News

The man who just can't give his money away

Arthur Gorrie
| 12th Aug 2017 11:40 AM
POSITIVE THINKER: "Of course I expected to win, that's why I'm here," said David Rose (left) after he was named the winner of a new Hyundai vehicle, in the Gympie Regional Realty and Noosa Regional Realty draw for house-buying and selling customers for 2017. Firm principal John Cochrane was, as usual, most enthsuiastic of all, except perhaps Mr Rose's butcher and friend for a generation, Rod Harris (right).
POSITIVE THINKER: "Of course I expected to win, that's why I'm here," said David Rose (left) after he was named the winner of a new Hyundai vehicle, in the Gympie Regional Realty and Noosa Regional Realty draw for house-buying and selling customers for 2017. Firm principal John Cochrane was, as usual, most enthsuiastic of all, except perhaps Mr Rose's butcher and friend for a generation, Rod Harris (right). Arthur Gorrie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SEVENTEEN cars and one electric wheelchair later, Gympie's ever-dynamic real estate enthusiast John Cochrane says he just can't get anyone to take his money.

He is talking about the $250,000 he and his wife Margaret have had on offer for more than eight years, as a prize in the annual client draw for their real estate businesses, Gympie Regional Realty and Noosa Regional Realty.

They give away a guaranteed two cars a year, but the $250,000 is an extra prize that has not gone off yet.

"I wish someone would take it,” Mr Cochrane said, after giving away another Hyundai from his mates just down the road at Gympie's Pacific Hyundai.

And he assures us he means it.

"Imagine if someone walked out of here with quarter of a million dollars,” he said at this year's draw. "It'd change yoru life wouldn't it?”

Of 400 people eligible to be in the draw about 250 people turned up with high hopes to witness the event at Pacific Hyundai's Bruce Hwy headquarters, where salesman Chris Gablonski performed the draw.

"If you list your house with us exclusively, or buy a house through us exclusively, you can be in the draw,” Mr Cochrane said.

And as official witness Graham Engeman explained, anyone whose entry came out in the first draw would win a car, guaranteed.

Then they would go into a second draw, this time conducted by the winner of the first draw.

"And somewhere in there is an envelope with a piece of paper in it that says you've won $250,000,” he told the crowd.

"No pressure,” called out one supporter of the first draw winner, David Rose.

"I've got nothing up my sleeves and I've never been good at magic tricks,” Mr Engeman said as he mixed up the entries, adding that as a JP it was his job to ensure everything was done correctly.

"It's a serious business when you're giving away a motor car and possibly a quarter of a million dollars,” he said.

David Rose took it all in his stride, in an ear-to-ear grin sort of way, and his party of supporters, including his butcher, Rod Harris, of Cooroy, were ecstatic.

"You must have given away at least 16 or 18 cars,” one attendee remarked.

"Seventeen cars and one electric wheelchair,” Mr Cochrane said.

"We had a client from Imbil and he said he couldn't get to the draw because he was in a wheelchair. And he couldn't drive.

"So I told him he was still in it and went and got him.

"He came in and he won.

"He traded the car in on a wheelchair and everyone was happy,” he said.

"He's been my customer for 30 years,” Mr Harris said.

But Mr Rose was unable to claim the big $250,000 prize, which remained somewhere in the basket.

"Yes, I've still got the 250 grand,” Mr Cochrane said. I really do wish I could give it away.”

No doubt customers will be wishing him better luck next year.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooroy gympie gympie real estate gympie regional realty humans of gympie mary valley noosa noosa regional realty

Common ground as church joins same-sex marriage advocates in call to 'keep it civil'

Common ground as church joins same-sex marriage advocates in...

Civil union is one thing, but marriage debate 'should be civil too'

'Yes I'm a knocker - and here's why'

Looking down on Norman Point with Snapper Creek and the Tin Can Inlet on each side.

Neglect of public gardens at Tin Can Bay bewildering

Lucky escape: Whale 'bellyflops' on teen off Coast beach

DOUBLE EXPERIENCE: Free diver Connor Lyons captured this picture of a whale which bellyflopped onto his leg as he dived off Double Island Point, near Rainbow Beach, this week.

Young diver's close encounter with whale off Double Island Point

If only old photos could talk...

HARD AT IT: Italian prisoners of war working on Beattie's Calico Creek farm, Queensland, 1940s.

Gympie's Italian POW history sought

Local Partners

Finally, a chance to say thank-you

One Mile staff pay thanks to the team who saved their school

PHOTOS: Jazz and Wine make for a perfect afternoon

The Jimmy Halliday Quartet on stage at the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival.

The second annual Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Matty's memory still truckin' in fight against SIDS

Matty Hillcoat's Truckie's Day Out Dan and Kris with kids Jim, Blaik and Charlie Hillcoat.

Truck and ute show charity show coming to Gympie.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

The Sunshine State's laidback lifestyle leads us into a love of books about love

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

The best '80s-era classic films to show the kids

Spend some quality family time together by reviving the old movie favourites on your preferred streaming service.

Stay At Home Mum with Jody Allen

DECEASED ESTATE

30 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 Sold for...

Solid lowset brick home set on 1049m2 block. Fully fenced yard. Established gardens. Single carport. Plenty of room in the backyard for a shed or pool. Two...

UNIQUE SOUTHSIDE ONE ACRE

36 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 Sold for...

This quality Dave English built brick home is located in the exclusive residential area of Sorensen Road. It has been lovingly maintained and is in close...

GREENER PASTURES

Lot 1 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This beautiful 7.579ha (18.7 acres) of fully fenced green rolling pastures on the Mary River is now on the market. Situated only 5 minutes from Gympie CBD on...

Way 2 cool!

155 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $309,000!

When we say this is one hot property! We mean this is one hot property! And in real estate speak this means be quick or miss out! Modern colours and design have...

Cooeeeee !!!! Take a look at this Home !!

7 Anchovy Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $280,000

Dont miss out on this Bonzer Home !!!! Located just around the corner from the Dolphin Shopping centre is a great location to be in. This super neat and tidy 3...

EXQUISITE LIFESTYLE CHOICE

50 Bayside Road, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $420,000

This absolutely beautiful home on nearly 1/2 acre and is looking for a new owner - you wont be disappointed. From the soaring ceilings to the bamboo flooring and...

Shining Star

5 Aqua Place, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $435,000+

An elegant home with polished timber flooring, stone bench tops, ducted air conditioning and much more is on offer with this striking home. Bring your caravan...

Hens Teeth ...including a Shed

33 Acacia Crescent, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land The 6 x 9 approx shed up, and the herb and veggie ... $150,000

The 6 x 9 approx shed up, and the herb and veggie patch is in ... what a bonus. Gardening water taps are in place at the shed. Excellent block to build on, a...

Corner Block &amp; Excellent Position

11 Batavia Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Neat and tidy home positioned on a 1009m2 corner block. With a verandah out the front and a verandah at the rear to catch those cooling breezes. The kitchen...

Great Beachside Home

24 Callistemon Cresent, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 2 $440,000

Modern and stylish, 4 bedroom home with tiled floors cool breezes and short walk to the waters edge and foreshore. Positioned in Banksia Park Estate with...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage