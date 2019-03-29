Menu
Gympie's favourite celebrity chef Matt Golinski will keep on making Gympie famous, for all the right reasons.
The man who is still Gympie's favourite celebrity chef

Arthur Gorrie
29th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
FOOD tourism guru Matt Golinski has won another 18-month contract promoting Gympie Region's food and foodie tourism industries.

The celebrity chef who became Gympie Region's Food Ambassador in 2014, has been promoting the region's edible exports and attractions with a style that has been noticed wherever he has gone.

Gympie Region councillors were effusive in their praise of Mr Golinski's efforts at their general meeting this week.

Promoting Gympie region food, produce and tourism has been a calling for Mr Golinski for nearly five years already.

Councillors received and endorsed a staff report noting Mr Golinski's contribution as "a high profile internationally acclaimed chef who is respected and proactive in all aspects of culinary and food industries.”

His promotion of Gympie region food products and food tourism destinations has included public appearances at major food industry events, forums, regional festivals and markets.

"Matt has an excellent and high profile reputation in the professional food, tourism and hospitality industries both within Australia and internationally and has demonstrated a strong commitment and passion to work with and promote the Gympie region's food and food tourism industries,” the report said.

Councillors were told of "continued positive feedback and support for the role from leading and emerging business operators and owners across the agriculture and food tourism industry,” it said.

