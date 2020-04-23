The man who gave Gympie an education

FAREWELL: Gympie has farewelled one of its great educational pioneers, Graham Young.

IT WOULD be fair to say Graham Young gave Gympie an education, in the nicest possible way - and a tertiary education at that.

The founding manager of Gympie’s campus of the University of the Sunshine Coast, Mr Young is in the happy position of being paid not to go to work, as he uses up accumulated leave and long service leave before departing the university in a formal way on June 26.

“My last day at work was Friday, March 27,” he said.

“We had fantastic support from so many people, from the local high school principals and their staff to local businesses.

“Their enthusiasm and openness to planning and discussion has lifted educational opportunities in Gympie region.”

Mr Young attributes Gympie’s entry into the tertiary education world to the drive of USC’s enterprising vice chancellor Greg Hill.

“I’ve always been proud of the fact that the university has brought tertiary education opportunities to people in Gympie, as well as Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

“Many people wouldn’t have been able to study at a university level otherwise.

“They might not have time for a daily commute to Sippy Dowms or the cost of moving there, or to Brisbane, which is very expensive.

“Students from Gympie and Fraser Coast often didn’t have the money to relocate.

“It’s really fantastic to have given them the opportunity.

“Gympie was the USC’s first campus away from Sippy Downs.

“Now the emphasis is on establishing the Moreton Bay campus.

“I started with USC as Gympie campus manager in November 2012,” he said.

“The building was a little delayed so we operated out of the TAFE building, which they were kind enough to let us use.

“I really started in 2013 and was manager of the Gym, pie campus through to 2016, before I became director of both the Gympie campus and the even younger Hervey Bay campus.

“Now the focus is on the new Moreton Bay campus at Petrie.”

Pro vice chancellor Joanne Scott described Mr Young as”a respected community leader and a determined advocate for our students and staff, as well as the broader communities of Gympie, Noosa and the Fraser Coast.

“We can see that in the government and community support for the USC,” she said.