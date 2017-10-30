The locations couples love for Gympie weddings

Brigid Simeoni is the news director The Queensland Times, dedicated to delivering the latest news to our readers in the Ipswich region. She manages a team of journalists and is passionate about stories that impact the local community. Brigid has also worked as a sub-editor and court reporter during her eight years at the QT. If you have a news story, give Brigid a call or send her an email.

THE love affair with beach weddings is going strong in Gympie and couples are also saying 'I do' to intimate ceremonies on family acreage.

There were 93 weddings across the Gympie region last year, and Rainbow Beach was among the top spots to tie the knot.

Queensland Births, Deaths and Marriages records showed 42 weddings were held in the seaside suburb, just behind 44 in central Gympie.

Seven couples chose Tin Can Bay for their special day.

Gympie celebrant Joanne Ambrose said the idyllic Rainbow Beach foreshore and Mudlo Rocks were in demand.

"You have behind you the beautiful coloured sand. In front of you, you have the beautiful ocean views,” she said.

"I think they just love that ocean view and it's very relaxing, very tranquil and you get beautiful photos.”

She said the scenic settings of Silky Oak Tea Gardens, Windsong Cabins and Gunabul Homestead were among the other popular choices.

Ms Ambrose said affordable options and convenient parking made the area attractive to people outside the region.

"I think Gympie is popular because it's more affordable for everything, so I would say even people down the coast come up to Gympie to get married,” she said.

With the cost of the average Australian wedding climbing past $30,000, DIY food and decorations are popular ways to trim costs.

Saving on the cost of the venue can be a big help.

"It's in a country area so people get married on their parents' property,” Ms Ambrose said.

"That's quite lovely; you get beautiful views and you can hire a marquee.”

Gympie-based celebrant Bernadette Wright has also noticed the trend of people marrying on rural properties and self-catering to make the day affordable.

"One of the things that I think is particularly beautiful in this area is because we have people that live on a bit of acreage - and particularly if there's a lake or a dam - they can have that as a backdrop,” she said.

"It is more economical and it has a more intimate feel.”

Ms Wright said Gympie's council-run parks offered some beautiful backdrops, along with spots at Inskip.

"There are some lovely afternoon sunsets so that's another area that people like.”

An expert reveals: Style sins wedding guests should avoid

DON'T flash too much flesh, avoid cream at all costs and if in doubt, it's better to be overdressed than underdressed.

Wedding guests can get it horribly wrong, wardrobe-wise - and with spring ceremonies cropping up on social calendars, a manners maven says it pays to avoid standing out for the wrong reasons.

Etiquette expert Anna Musson, of The Good Manners Company, said guests should always dress to impress.

"Dressing down is disrespectful; it says you can't be bothered,” she said.

Ms Musson said it was essential to observe the dress code and not show too much skin.

"It's about the bride and groom and everything should be drawing attention to them and not drawing attention away from them,” she said.

"If you're wearing a backless playsuit, that's drawing attention to you.”

MIND YOUR MANNERS: An etiquette expert says wedding guests should never ask to swap tables at the reception. iStock

Her style don'ts for guests include denim, black and anything white or cream (strictly reserved for the bride).

She also recommended keeping shoulders covered at a day event and following the guide of the fancier the dress code, the longer the skirt length.

Dress codes can be a minefield, so if you are unsure what footwear is appropriate for a "beach chic” theme, she suggests clarifying beforehand instead of assuming thongs are acceptable.

"Check with the parents or the maid of honour; don't go to bride and groom as they have a lot on their plate,” she said.

Once you have your attire sorted, she advises guests to avoid tacky behaviour such as asking if you can bring a plus one, getting drunk, complaining or requesting to swap tables at the reception.

It is also preferable to wait for the newlyweds to leave before making an exit.

"It's bad form to leave before the hosts.” -NewsRegional

WEDDING SEASON

The most popular times to get married during the year are spring and autumn - in November and March.

June and July are the least popular months for weddings.

56% of weddings take place on Saturdays.

15% of weddings take place on Sundays.

Source: McCrindle 2015 Marriages and Weddings Report