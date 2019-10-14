The Lion: Australia picks another winner

Kate Ceberano was unmasked as The Lion on Monday's episode of the masked singer.

Aussie soul singing legend Kate Ceberano was unveiled as the celeb beneath the lion costume tonight, and yet again, it was the fans at home who were on the money.

The star sang an upbeat rendition of Maroon 5's Moves Like Jagger, but was ultimately voted by the crowd to unmask.

Before she pulled off her giant, gold lion head, the judges threw out their final guesses of Kate DeAraugo (Jackie O), Christine Anu (Dannii), Tina Turner (Hughesy) and Rebel Wilson (Lindsay).

Not a single judge guessed Kate Ceberano! Picture: Channel 10.

As the panel exchanged looks of surprise and kicked themselves for not correctly guessing the Aria-award winner with her distinctive, smoky vocals, Jackie and Osher gushed over the prolific artist.

"I absolutely love you, I listen to your music in my car every day," Jackie said, Osher later adding that she was his high school crush.

SPOILER ALERT! Lion is getting revealed in 3... 2... 1... #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/H1Kpz0A1wR — The Masked Singer Australia (@maskedsinger_au) October 14, 2019

"I want this for the rest of time," Ceberano told the judges of playing The Lion.

"Apart from the fantastic value of having the head larger than my arse, which I loved," she joked, "this is a show of great virtue, because although it's really wacky, being in a suit you are without colour, age, size, your gender - it's completely based on what you are, you're just free."

Ahead of Monday night's episode, Twitter had locked in Ceberano as their final guess.

Others were shocked the judges hadn't picked up on her iconic singing voice.

If you can’t hear that’s Kate Ceberano then there’s something wrong with you #MaskedSingerAU — Criss Fresh (@crissfresh) October 14, 2019

The only people in the country not to guess #KateCeberano was the bloody judges! #MaskedSingerAU — Benjamin Norris (@BenjaminJNorris) October 14, 2019

The second Lion opened there mouth on #MaskedSingerAU I knew it was @KateCeberano. This girl is going to pick her favourite Aussie singers voice even if they are in a mask!! Can’t believe the guessing panel had no clue. She is such and icon as is that voice! — Courtney (@_CaughtKnee_) October 14, 2019

Come onnn that is so Kate Ceberano. 🦁 #MaskedSingerAU — Sleepless (Mel) (@Sleepless121) October 14, 2019

As for the remaining stars, we're convinced we know who they all are.

With the finale fast approaching, the night saw stellar performances by The Monster, The Robot, The Unicorn, The Spider and The Wolf.

Singing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Shallow, it was The Wolf who seemed to give the panel the biggest shock this evening, with all four judges jumping to their feet when Lady Gaga's top notes were hit by mystery star's impressive falsetto.

The Wolf’s rendition of Shallow has long been teased in The Masked Singer promos. Tonight, he certainly delivered. Picture: Channel 10.

Dannii and Jackie's mouths dropped in awe as the chorus came in, later guessing it could be Peter Andre or Hugh Sheridan.

Fans watching at home, however, were still convinced it's Rob Mills, pointing out that his 100km Oxfam charity walk in 2017 supported the extra clue.

Meanwhile, The Unicorn sang Gnarls Barkley's F*** You, The Robot surprised and delighted Dannii with Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out of My Head , The Monster wowed with Celine Dion's All By Myself and The Spider belted out Sia and David Guetta's Titanium.

All four were, in the judges eyes, flawless.

Until tomorrow night, Australia.

The Masked Singer continues Tuesday night at 7.30pm on Channel 10