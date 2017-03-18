The lights are out on Australia's energy policies

CANDLE POWER: Colin Claridge is stockpiling candles in case our politicians can't find a solution to Australia's future energy needs.

I'M NOT a commentator, but...

I'm sitting on the back porch writing this piece with a slight cooling breeze blowing.

Partly because I don't want my microwave oven looking over my shoulder but chiefly because the thought of the fan adding to my power bill fills me with dread.

I don't know about the rest of you but I reckon when it comes to successive governments and their energy policies, they've all been abject failures.

When Peter Beattie sold off the retail arm of Queensland's power industry, he promised that it would lead to cheaper electricity.

When Tony Abbott buried the Carbon Tax, it was supposed to also give us lower power bills. What happened?

Whatever way you look at it, the current state of the country's power supply, coupled with price increases that keep being far above the current rate of inflation demonstrate quite conclusively that politicians have fumbled the ball on this one.

The consumer has been held captive to ideological differences between successive commonwealth and state governments.

Ideology masquerading as proper policy will never end well.

Scott Morrison can wave around as many lumps of coal in parliament as his tiny heart desires but it isn't going to keep the lights on.

State Labor governments can strive for unreachable renewable energy targets but without first properly considering and funding how to achieve this, all the hot air emanating from party HQ isn't going to keep the fridges cool.

Once again, people are entitled to accuse politicians of being extremely shortsighted when it comes to long-term planning. Experts saw the potential for disaster concerning energy supply years ago.

But who listens to the experts, right?

The short-term fix is of course to use Australia's vast reserves of gas (the stuff in the ground rather than Pauline Hanson's thought bubbles) but thereto also presents a problem due to poor political will and oversight.

It's pretty embarrassing that we have allowed the mining industry to export the stuff so we end up with a domestic shortage and high prices for the Australian consumer.

Leading into this crisis (and seemingly not appreciating the potential for economic chaos), Conservative pollies were quite aghast at the prospect of reserving part of the supply for local industry and domestic use. They seemed to be all too close to the big mining corps.

So, finally there is some relief that PM Turnbull has finally stared someone down on something.

I also wonder if the issue of energy supply doesn't provide more cause to reflect on whether or not we need state governments. Do we need this middle management when it comes to something as intrinsically important as this?

We simply cannot continue to afford to have different states doing their own thing whilst still all inter-dependent on each other's power grids.

It's pretty obvious that into the distant future, renewables will be the sole source of our energy requirements.

Technology advances cannot be allowed to be stymied by Old World thinking with vested interests. But whilst we sort out how to improve renewable reliability, gas generation is the obvious stop-gap.

So, it's frustrating that even that reserve has become another shuttlecock between the Left and Right of politics.

Whilst the extraction of this reserve must remain under a responsible degree of governmental regulation, we can no more afford a 100% moratorium on new wells as we can afford the cowboys in the industry being given a free-for-all leading to the destruction of valuable farm lands and ground waters.

Science, rather than political ideologies must provide the necessary regulatory parameters. However it does seem just a tad hypocritical of some politicians who are now arguing the case for science are those who dismiss science regarding climate change.

Now that the PM seems to have started to drag the miners on board to secure some kind of domestic supply, I still don't get why our political representatives are so terrified of taking on the mining giants when it comes to setting sensible rules and taxes on them.

It worries me that our MPs are so unwilling to end the practice of mining giants surrounding themselves with complicated webs of interconnected companies, so that when something goes pear-shaped, the assets are conveniently owned by a company overseas and we are left pursuing legal redress from an empty corporate shell.

As LNP Senator Matt Canavan said this week, it's all perfectly legal (concerning the latest revelation about Adani's corporate web). But who actually makes the laws?

I don't know if our current politicians possess the wherewithall required to find a solution concerning Australia's energy needs in the future.

To rely on industry to lead the way is simply a cop out. Planning can only succeed when it is based on logical rather than ideological foundations.

I really hope they can find the right answers. But I'm going to start to stockpile candles just in case.