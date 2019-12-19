Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was caught with a bunch of marijuana plants in his wardrobe. PHOTO: FILE PHOTO/QPS
A man was caught with a bunch of marijuana plants in his wardrobe. PHOTO: FILE PHOTO/QPS
Crime

The lie, the weed and the wardrobe: Plants ratted out

Shayla Bulloch
19th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOODEN wardrobe led a man through the doors of a courtroom instead of Narnia after he converted it into a fully-functioning marijuana grow tent.

Colin William Jones told Caloundra Magistrates Court someone "ratted" him out after police raided his Battery Hill home and found five marijuana plants growing inside a wardrobe.

The plants ranged between 15cm and 30cm tall and were housed inside the converted wardrobe in Jones' garage.

Police also found drug utensils on his kitchen bench on November 27.

Jones claimed the marijuana was only for personal use to treat his insomnia but magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist questioned whether that was true.

He was fined $650 and no conviction was recorded.

caloundra magistrates court growing marijuana marijuana scd court sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie teen turns back on $2.7m Warriors deal to sign with rival club

        premium_icon Gympie teen turns back on $2.7m Warriors deal to sign with...

        News Despite reports out of NZ claiming Fa’asuamaleaui had signed a four-year $2.7 million deal with the Warriors.

        • 19th Dec 2019 3:30 PM
        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is reducing farm profits, government report finds.

        Win one of 4 family passes to ride the Mary Valley Rattler

        Win one of 4 family passes to ride the Mary Valley Rattler

        News Entries inside The Gympie Times until January 4, winners drawn January 7

        GIG GUIDE: 7 live shows you don’t want to miss in the Gympie region

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: 7 live shows you don’t want to miss in the Gympie...

        News Where you can see all the live entertainment across Gympie this weekend.