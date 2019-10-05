The lethal combination for the Gympie Gold's 2019 squad

Photos View Photo Gallery

CRICKET: The Gympie Gold have a lethal combination of experience and young guns as the team vies for a top two finish this season.

A strong bowling attack with the strength of the team this season which is creating a good problem for captain Lewis Waugh.

"It is good to have options when you are playing against a side on a flat wicket,” he said. "It is a good problem to have because there will be a time when someone is away or others are playing rep cricket.”

The experienced attack with Troy Ashton and Josh Brady but the younger players to the likes of Brycen Mitchell, Andre Cave, Leo Carwright, Jackson White and Kelvin Cochrane can certainly make their mark this season.

"There is a good mix of youth and experience in the bowlers, which is exciting,” Waugh said.

"The experience is there with Troy and Josh but there is some young guys coming through which is good.

"We have good youth on our side. The young guys went well for us last year, its just our top order

The batting line-up of the Gold need some consistency and some decent scores. "If we can make 250 plus scores, we will win a lot of our games,” he said. "We need to get a good score, you just have to be patient.”

The Gold travel down to take on Nambour today for the first day of a two-day match.

Gympie's skipper said starting the season strong is key. "The first two or three games are crucial to get off on the right foot and get some confidence at the start of the season,” he said.

"We will need to do the basics right. In the field be really sharp and take our chances and catches.

"We have to be tough cricketers this season, we have to be a tough team. We definitely want to play semis but a top two finish to get back to the grand final is the aim this season.”

Nambour v Gympie at Nambour at Nambour Showground and Sportsground at 10.30am.