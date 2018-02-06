The legend and the treasure - where Gympie's future began

HISTORY: Elaine Brown and John Ferguson at Pollock and Alma Streets, near where Queensland's largest nugget was found, 150 years ago today.

THIS is where it all began, 150 years ago today.

A normal enough looking inner suburban intersection of Pollock and Alma Streets, just up from the Gympie CBD, overlooks the gully that changed everything.

It was from here, on February 6, 1868, that two hard bitten prospectors carried a 32kg bucket of gold into the Mary Street branch of the Commercial Bank of Sydney.

In the bucket, wrapped in a sack, was the nugget that made several people rich (including lawyers who helped fight over it).

It remains the biggest lump of natural gold ever to be dug up anywhere in Queensland.

James Nash had discovered alluvial gold just down the hill the previous October, but it was this later find that lent credibility to the hopes of early miners.

It also, according to historians Elaine Brown and John Ferguson, helped launch Gympie's industrial gold rush era, rocketing the new shanty town of Nashville into the world financial stratosphere.

Not long after that, Robert and Alexander Pollock registered Gympie's first hard rock gold mining lease, on 120m of the Lady Mary Reef, which ran up the Alma Street hill to what is now Lady Mary Terrace.

It was the first reef to be discovered and mined in Gympie.

"That's it there,” John said, shifting the conversation back to that nugget, "Sailor's Gully,” he said. "It runs down into Nash's Gully, near the Civic Centre, where James Nash made his discovery.”

And that is where, in what is now someone's inner Gympie back yard, the two prospectors found their own personal El Dorado.

George Silas Curtis and his nephew Valentine Curtis Brigg were working a lease by arrangement with investor Charles Collins.

Brigg had been called in to replace Michael Canny, who had given up after a lot of fruitless digging.

Curtis called the nugget "Perseverance,” but it also later became know as the "Curtis” Nugget, Mr Ferguson said.

He and historian Elaine Brown visited the scene yesterday.

"The gully's been largely filled in now,” Mrs Brown said of the dip in the road.

The nugget weighed in at 1000 ounces and the bank reported that after cleaning and removal of impurities, it contained 906 troy ounces of pure gold.

At market prices about $1300 an ounce, that amounts to nearly $1.2 million.

The nugget was put on show in Maryborough for one shilling admission, to raise money for Gympie's first hospital building.