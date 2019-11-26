The Latrell circus has to end now

Latrell Mitchell needs to make a decision on his future.

Latrell Mitchell needs to make a decision on his future.

Please Latrell, end the fight. I'm punch drunk.

The Latrell Mitchell 'where will he sign' circus keeps rolling along. And along. And along.

For your own sanity, Latrell, and that of a fatigued rugby league community, I implore you to sign with a club. Not next week, not later this week, but today.

We could all use a break.

The public chase for Mitchell has become ridiculous. Don't misunderstand me, a lot of the speculation has come from the media, not Mitchell. It's not every day a NSW Origin and Kangaroos centre suddenly comes on the open market at this time of year.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Latrell Mitchell has generated interest from more clubs than Slim Dusty.

Clubs are bound to be alerted and express their interest.

But I think everyone has had enough.

Does he want to play fullback? Is he holding out for $1 million a year? Does he want to play for a contender? Or be a big fish in a small pond?

Surely Latrell has an idea now where his future lies. Even if the ground has shifted considerably since this saga first erupted.

Firstly he was going to South Sydney. Done deal. Rusty wanted to get one back on Nick. Didn't happen.

Then he was staying at the Sydney Roosters for $800,000 a season. Nup. They are ready to offer him an immediate release because they already have Mitchell's replacement already lined up.

Mitchell was then going to get a history making 10-year, $10 million deal with Canterbury. No such offer was ever made.

Seems like this was a farewell hug from Latrell Mitchell. Picture: Brett Costello

Then Newcastle expressed modest interest.

Wests Tigers then joined in, despite categorically telling The Daily Telegraph the club weren't interested.

Then Canterbury were back in play. Not to be, again.

Mitchell's manager, Wayde Rushton, accused clubs of telling porkie pies by denying their interest in his client.

North Queensland then became the headline. But they wanted Val Holmes first.

Souths were again linked, prompting Rabbitohs general manager of football Shane Richardson to yell: "We might be linked to him but we have never spoken to him, never spoken to his manager and we have no interest in him."

Latrell Mitchell dining with Cowboys officials in Townsville last week. Picture: Evan Morgan

MORE NEWS

North Queensland then held talks with Mitchell in Townsville, as a sideshow to them ultimately signing long-term target Valentine Holmes.

Just when it appeared Wests Tigers were the last club standing, ready to make Mitchell their biggest recruit since Ellery Hanley, along come the Gold Coast.

The Titans now want a piece of Mitchell, with head of performance and culture Mal Meninga declaring their interest, despite conflicting reports emerging from the club about their actual interest in the star player.

What's next? NFL next? Japanese rugby? French rugby? Super League? Wallabies? BBL?

I'm not sure how much more we can take. Please put us out of our collective misery, Latrell.

The party has been fun but it has to end.