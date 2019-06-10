The last words from missing trio's frantic call for help

A 24-year-old Coolum man (in black) takes stock of his boat after the Coastguard towed it back to Mooloolaba. He had fallen from the boat and was rescued earlier in the morning.

INTENSE audio and vision of a six-hour search and rescue for two men and a boy has been released by the 24-hour Coastguard Mooloolaba service.

The night crew team, which is entirely volunteers, responded to a distress call about 2am yesterday

They were told a boat was taking on water fast.

A frantic cry for help from fisherman Maike Hohnen "Coastguard Mooloolaba, Coastguard Mooloolaba" was heard over the radio call to the Coastguard before the search and rescue mission unfolded.

They were the last words heard over the radio from the missing trio.

Their vessel sunk soon after.

Debris including an esky and fuel can was discovered and heard over the radio.

"We got the call first up and basically alerted water police straight away," flotilla commander Rod Ashlin said.

"It was actually found by another boat, not the search party who were a lot further north.

"This would never have happened if we didn't have a radio operator on shift but we have one 24/7, 365 days a year."

Six hours later, in cold waters up to 60m deep, Mr Hohnen, his son Julian and mate Stephen Jeacocke were found by a cargo ship.

Julian, 7, suffered serious hypothermia and is in an induced coma.

