Learning In Preschool
The kids who shouldn’t be at school

Domanii Cameron
13th Dec 2019 5:06 AM
FOUR prep students that were too young to start school were incorrectly enrolled, despite the State Government spending almost $100,000 to prevent such a bungle.

The Courier-Mail can reveal one student attended school for four days before having to be pulled out of class, while another student was incorrectly enrolled just last month.

The students were ineligible to start school this year because they turned five after June 30.

It comes after nine kids were wrongly enrolled between 2017 and 2018 because they were not five by the middle of the year.

LNP education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie slammed the revelation, urging Education Minister Grace Grace to guarantee it wouldn't happen in 2020.

"Parents deserve certainty when they are enrolling kids in state schools," he said.

"Starting prep is a big moment in the lives of our youngest school kids, our preppies shouldn't have to withdraw and start again because of an administrative stuff-up."

LNP education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie
Of the four bungles this year, one came after a student was incorrectly enrolled in October while another came after an wrong enrolment just last month.

It's understood the latter two were resolved within days.

The fourth enrolment was ahead of the 2019 school year.

Last year the Education Department introduced safeguards to help prevent the issue including sending reminders to principals about Prep eligibility.

It also included enhancements to OneSchool designed to link enrolment with the Prep eligibility criteria - costing taxpayers $92,000.

An Education Department spokesman said the small number of students that were incorrectly enrolled resulted from human error.

"The department runs regular reports, with any human errors quickly detected and acted upon to ensure children are in the most appropriate setting to support their learning," he said.

More than 47,000 students were enrolled in Prep in Queensland state schools in 2019.

