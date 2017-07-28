26°
News

The key to Ross River Fever relief?

Jacob Carson | 28th Jul 2017 4:17 PM
THIS SUCKS: The disease is carried by the humble Mosquito.
THIS SUCKS: The disease is carried by the humble Mosquito.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S been nearly 30 years since Vicki Bennett caught Ross River Fever in Gympie, and the chronic pain and debilitation is something she still recalls vividly.

Seeing a recent Gympie Times article describing how over 100 Queenslanders had contracted the fever this year, she felt inclined to talk about her unexpectedly quick recovery.

"It was just horrible, I felt so fragile,” she said.

"My feet for example, they felt like they were made of glass - if I put any pressure or weight on them they'd shatter.”

Feeling frustrated by the lack of progress traditional medical treatments were having, Ms Bennett turned to alternative medicines - namely homoeopathy.

A consultation with a Gympie Homoeopathist led to the prescription of Rhus toxicodendron, or RHUS/TOX.

It's an extract from the plant commonly known as poison ivy, something not known to Ms Bennett at the time.

"Yes, that was a bit of a shock,” she said.

"What was an even bigger surprise was how well it worked.”

A typical case of Ross River Fever can take up to a year to completely be removed from the infected person's system.

Ms Bennett said her symptoms were largely gone within six weeks - a remarkable turnaround.

"We used the RHUS/TOX in conjunction with electromagnetic therapies and within those few weeks I was back to normal,” she said.

She encouraged sufferers of the illness not to completely disregard homoeopathy and other alternative therapies.

"I've had people write to me and say it worked just as well for them as it did for me,” she said.

"At least consider it if you're suffering from it.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  homeoepathy ross river fever ross river virus

Those were the days at the Gympie drive-in

Those were the days at the Gympie drive-in

'Young people backed their station wagons up to the screen, setting up deck chairs and eskys brimming with BYO soft drinks.'

Rainbow beach teen still in ICU

Tristan Sik is stableand still in the intensive care unit at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital

Tristan Sik is still in intensive care at Lady Cilento Hospital

UPDATE: Emergency landing no big deal for glider pilots

Glider lands in paddock on Stum rd in Gympie David Greatz and Trevor Burke.

Glider makes emergency landing in Gympie.

Widgee madness at Mary St event

WINTER WOOLIES: Margaret Fittler and Alice Burke add some winter warmth to "Mary” during the Widgee Craft Group's Winter Trees on Mary decorating session on Wednesday.

Catch up with all the latest Widgee news

Local Partners

'We wanted the day to feel like a big party'

No stuffy traditions at this wedding

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group HELP fund

Wicks to ignite Gympie audiences

JOURNEYMAN: Soloist Kieran Wicks will play at the Jockey Club next Saturday.

Travelling songster dropping into Gympie for one show only

Jobs on offer at new-look Gympie supermarket

Store manager Kim Todd.

One Mile School will benefit from special fundraiser

What's on in Gympie region over the next few days

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary July 28-31

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

LAGOON POCKET ACREAGE

16 Ilga Road, Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 OFFERS OVER...

No drive-by inspections for this unique property. This is a must see. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of undulating country and panoramic views. Approximately 15 minutes...

NOOSA&#39;S HINTERLAND PRIVATE HIDEAWAY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 $529,000

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - GREAT VALUE !!

27 Berrie Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

With a realistic reserve this property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators. Located within a 5 minute walk to the Gympie CBD. Close to primary...

no need 2 look any further than this 1!

15 Hidden Place, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $349,000!

This modern stylish home with lovely country outlook is all about rest and relaxation. Close to Gympie, close to nature, close to perfect, it really does not get...

you will want 2 build here!

65 Peppertree Rise, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 3 $225,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Great big powered shed as well! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home! Owners are reluctantly...

want 2 invest, check this 1 out!

530 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

3 1 2 $279,000!

Plan your escape 2 the good life! Yes that is right! The good life is within your grasp here in Curra. This level 2.5 acre block with a tidy 3 bedroom house is...

POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL

138 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 5 2 3 $450,000

Potential, that is what this property has. It has the potential to subdivide (STCA), potential to renovate and potential to come up a treat. Located just a short 6...

RARE OPPORTUNITY IN THE CHATSWORTH AREA

Lot 50 Fishermans Pocket Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

We have the pleasure to offer this beautiful 16.23ha (approx. 40acres) property to the market. Located in the Chatsworth area it is only approx. 9km drive to Mary...

OWNER SAYS SELL!

208 Nash Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 2 4 $450,000

Wow, wow, wow! What doesn't this property have to offer? Located just minutes to town you can discover this one of a kind property. Positioned on peaceful and...

OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND HERE!

384 Lawson Road, Long Flat 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,149,000

Productive grazing land, perfect for cattle or horses with a high carrying capacity. The acreage includes improved pastures and irrigation. The 123.45 acres is...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.