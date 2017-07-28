The key to Ross River Fever relief?

THIS SUCKS: The disease is carried by the humble Mosquito.

IT'S been nearly 30 years since Vicki Bennett caught Ross River Fever in Gympie, and the chronic pain and debilitation is something she still recalls vividly.

Seeing a recent Gympie Times article describing how over 100 Queenslanders had contracted the fever this year, she felt inclined to talk about her unexpectedly quick recovery.

"It was just horrible, I felt so fragile,” she said.

"My feet for example, they felt like they were made of glass - if I put any pressure or weight on them they'd shatter.”

Feeling frustrated by the lack of progress traditional medical treatments were having, Ms Bennett turned to alternative medicines - namely homoeopathy.

A consultation with a Gympie Homoeopathist led to the prescription of Rhus toxicodendron, or RHUS/TOX.

It's an extract from the plant commonly known as poison ivy, something not known to Ms Bennett at the time.

"Yes, that was a bit of a shock,” she said.

"What was an even bigger surprise was how well it worked.”

A typical case of Ross River Fever can take up to a year to completely be removed from the infected person's system.

Ms Bennett said her symptoms were largely gone within six weeks - a remarkable turnaround.

"We used the RHUS/TOX in conjunction with electromagnetic therapies and within those few weeks I was back to normal,” she said.

She encouraged sufferers of the illness not to completely disregard homoeopathy and other alternative therapies.

"I've had people write to me and say it worked just as well for them as it did for me,” she said.

"At least consider it if you're suffering from it.”