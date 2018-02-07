The Katter MP bringing the gun show to parliament
FIRST time Queensland MP Nick Dametto is already flexing political muscle in the state's parliament.
And he's got the gym selfies to prove it.
The new Katter's Australian Party MP has posted an array of selfies on Instagram from parliament house - including today's #elevatorselfie and an earlier pic posing near weights in the parliamentary gym.
"Parliament House gym looks a lot like a mine site gym but empty," he posted.
One commenter posted "#freethenipple", another noted the weights in the gym looked nearly unused.
Mr Dametto has not been shy of showing off on his public Instagram account with numerous shots showing him in various flexing poses.
In a later post Mr Dametto said he would continue to post the type of pictures he always had.
"I've decided to just post my usual day, somedays you will get me at work, some days out on the water or socialising with friends and family, ya might even get a gym shot or 2 thrown in the mix. I'm not going to change or try and be what people think I should be, this is the guy that people voted for and I now understand I just got to be me," he said.
-NewsRegional
The past few weeks have been so busy🙃 I’ve been between taking up the role of politician to running the last of my jet ski tours and trying to sell my small business. Someone pointed out the other day that I had been quiet on social media and then I realised I had been so caught up in where I’ve have to be next, that I’ve been missing those moments I should have been capturing. I need to be engaged to stay connected but in saying that for the first time I’m a little confused in what I’m supposed to be posting. I’ve grown and evolved over the last 10years, reinvented myself many times but it’s all been a part of natural progression. This time it’s been more of a life/work/personal change that has been sprung on me. For the first time I’m not sure how I should deliver Me. So I’ve decided to just post my usual day, somedays you will get me at work, some days out on the water or socialising with friends and family, ya might even get a gym shot or 2 thrown in the mix. I’m not going to change or try and be what people think I should be, this is the guy that people voted for and I now understand I just got to be me. #nick #townsville #hinchinbrook #hinchinbrookway #kap #gym #lifestyle #me #makeithappen #letsdothis #2018 #newchapter #findingme #woglife #mp #hilux #happy #nextchallenge #nicktrip #dielikeachampion