THE JORDIE SHOW: Gympie second-rower ends Devils drought

TASTE OF SUCCESS: Devils player Tim Wyvill and try scoring machine Jordan Ah-One Remfrey end the Devils drought with a victory. Bec Singh

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie Devils second-rower Jordan Ah-One Remfrey was too strong for the Noosa defence scoring four tries in the Devils 42-32 victory over the Pirates.

"I was grateful to actually get across the line four times,” Remfrey said.

Mason Mahlstedt. Leeroy Todd

"Noosa started the game with only 12 players and had 10 in the second-half and I don't think they had an opposition player and was able to get around.

"It wasn't one of my better games but I was able to weave a bit of magic.”

As old rivals, both clubs lifted for this game, Devils player Tim Wyvill said before kick-off "the on-field rivalry brings out the best in us.”

Kadison Millard rallies the troops. Leeroy Todd

The Gympie Devils wore black arm bands for Gympie man Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw and his mate Sam Bourke who both died in a horror car crash at Curra two weeks ago today.

As the game kicked-off the Devils were on the front foot early as Remfrey opened the Noosa defence and ran away for try right under the goal post.

Jordon Ah-One-Remfrey is away for his first. Leeroy Todd

A bit of magic from halfback Jacob Groundwater, who chipped the ball to the corner, found winger Michael Whitson who went over for his first of two.

Devils were up 10-nil before Noosa responded with their first try.

Timothy Wyvill hopes to go over but the goal post denies him a try. Leeroy Todd

The equally matched sides had a great contest with the big hits coming from both.

Despite celebrating a victory, Wyvill said it was important to stay humble.

"Noosa are struggling just as we have been. We are happy to have the win but we just need to stay humble at the same time,” he said.

Lachlan Garrels can't be contained by the Noosa defence. Leeroy Todd

"We will just sit down and have a couple beers with them.”

Devils coach Bob Leitch said it was good for the boys to get the taste of success.

Halfback Jacob Groundwater causes headaches for Noosa's defence. Leeroy Todd

"It wasn't a great game of footy but they were able to get away with the win. They seemed to enjoy themselves out there,” he said.

"I had players here this week and I was glad that they have tasted that good feeling.”

The Devils will head down to Nambour to take on the Crushers next Saturday.