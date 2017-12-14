The jockey ripping up the country tracks

RUN OF GOOD FORM: Jason Hoopert's recent wins in Bundaberg have seen him climb the Country Jockeys Premiership Table to eighth.

RUN OF GOOD FORM: Jason Hoopert's recent wins in Bundaberg have seen him climb the Country Jockeys Premiership Table to eighth. Claudia Williams

Hoopert climbing the country jockey ladder

ACCOMPLISHED country jockey, Jason Hoopert, had a great day at Bundaberg last Saturday when he rode four of the five winners on the Bundaberg sand track.

The four wins at Bundaberg boosted Hoopert's position on the Country Jockeys Premiership table to 8th place behind leader, Mt Isa jockey Dan Ballard (32 wins) followed by Pietro Romeo (19) and well travelled Caloundra apprentice Nathan Fazackerly on 16 victories.

At Bundaberg last Saturday, Jason Hoopert's riding day began with a fourth on Craiglea Mariah in the first race behind the Darryl Gardiner trained Overload (1090m Open) on board All H ($2.25 favourite) who beat Hopetoun Street and Nug's Pocket in the 850m BM 55.

Hoopert then began his winning run on board the Nicole Boyd trained Triple Won (6g by Henry the Navigator) in the 1090m beating home the favourite, Daunting Queen and ChangeintheValley - both from the Mary Hassam stable.

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

Hoopert then led home the charge of four Gardiner trained gallopers in winning the 1090m Open on All Host (7g, Host) who defeated the $2.10 favourite, Mah Baker with Al's Briefs third ahead of stablemate Jeb's Boy.

Hoopert then rode $2 favourite Davey (5g, Salt Lake City) to success in the 1212m Class B for trainer David Deans over Bloomerang and Pearl's Lad before completing his winning day on Eidsvold trained galloper, Better Idea in the 1380m BM 60.

This Bob Murray trained Strada seven-year-old beat Gympie trained Mr Meticulous (R. Faehr) by two lengths with Come by Chance third.

Chinchilla Cup

FOUR recent Country Cups winners were included in the 10 nominations for tomorrow's $15,000 Chinchilla Cup over 1400m.

These comprised this year's Bundaberg Gold Cup winner, Fab's Cowboy, Dalby Cup winner, Zip to the Moon, last Saturday's Texas Cup victor, Agapantha and back to back Gympie Cup winner Fasta than Light.

The Chinchilla Race Club has one of the best grass tracks in country Qld with the five race Cup day card attracting a total of 86 entries.

Esk also races tomorrow with each of the five Esk events carrying the standard total prize money of $7000 per race.

There were 622 horses entered for the Esk meeting.

Government changes in racing

NEW Racing Minister, Stirling Hinchcliffe, as the Member for Sandgate has the Deagon training track in his electorate.

He was previously Transport Minister and Minister for the Commonwealth Games until his resignation from these positions due to the "rail fail” in February this year.

Apart from Racing, his other ministerial responsibilities include Local Government and Multicultural Affairs.

There are several important initiatives to be undertaken in the racing industry so it is to be hoped that the new Minister will quickly take up the reins as well as implementing the financial election promises made by the Palaszczuk Government.

Racing on hold for festive season

THE festive season is a very quiet time for country racing with most clubs in the area in recess.

After this Saturday, the next races in this area will be the annual Wambo Cup at Bell on January 6, 2018.

Bell is followed by a TAB meeting at Kilcoy on January 26 before Bundaberg races on February 3.

The Eidsvold Cup is set down for February 17, with this year's Eidsvold Cup being a $9000 BM 65 over 1350m.

This once a year club offers good prize money for their Cup day including a QTIS BM 55 over 1030m plus increased prize money for the other events on the card.

Holiday for Gympie

THE Gympie Turf Club does not resume racing until March with the 100 Club Cup.

Memberships in the 100 Club are selling fast for next year. All 100 Club members are guaranteed to receive a prize package of minimum value $1000.

First prize in the 100 Club prize draw is seven nights accommodation for two at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort plus naming rights for the 100 Club Cup.