The Insta-famous star slinging coffee in Gympie

MAKING IT UP: Courtney Long's Pennywise look, styled on the clown from the Stephen King novels, greatly contributed to her success. Courtney Long

ONE Gympie girl has turned her passion for makeup into a social media hit with more than 11,400 followers and hopes one day to turn it into a full fledged business.

Courtney Long, 20, who works as a barista at Craft Punk Espresso in Mary St, is a self taught makeup artist and began her Instagram, @courts.makeup, a little more than a year ago.

The former Kilkivan resident and James Nash High School student said she simply wanted to express her creativity but now finds herself at the wheel of a social media hit.

"I started my page in October 2016, and I was absolutely terrible back then," Long said.

"I found a passion and a love for makeup through YouTube and other social media websites, so I started to build my collection and decided I wanted to create my own little makeup page to share my thoughts and work with the rest of the world.

"I also knew a few girls I went to school with starting their own makeup pages so I thought, if they can do it, so can I."

Long said she did not have any real traditional art skills but found her creativity through a somewhat abstract media - her face - and is now praised for her intricate art.

"I've never really been good at art; drawing, writing, painting, but there's something about picking up a makeup brush and a palette filled with rainbow eyeshadows that speaks to me.

"There are so many possibilities with makeup too, there's no boundaries or limits.

"You can be as creative and as crazy as you like and no one will question it because at the end of the day, you can just wash it off.

"I didn't really think too much about the outcomes. I just saw people creating these beautiful pieces of art and I wanted to be a part of that."

Long credits a sharp rise in her followers to one look, inspired by Stephen King's Pennywise.

"I had no idea that would happen," she said.

"I had around 7700 before I posted that and within a week or two after that post, I had gained about 2000."

"I find inspiration from anything and anywhere," she said, "I recently created a look inspired by a pair of pants I wore.

"I've also done looks based on superheroes and gemstones - inspiration comes from anywhere, you just have to know where to look."

Long is now looking to the next step.

"So far, I have not made an income from doing makeup, though I do get products sent to me to try out (for free), sometimes in exchange for a post on my Instagram," Long said.

"I would love to have my own business, either a shop or salon or just a freelancing makeup artist career.

"You really have to know what you're doing and work non-stop to get to the point where you can start making money, but it is definitely a goal of mine to one day make a profit from doing what I love."

TO view Long's work, go to instagram.com/courts.makeup