The inside tips on where to fish this weekend

KEEN ANGLER: Alison and David McDonald had and great time in the Mary River catching bass.

KEEN ANGLER: Alison and David McDonald had and great time in the Mary River catching bass. Contributed

OFFSHORE there are great summer holiday conditions as we head towards next Tuesday's full moon, with conditions looking pretty good right through the weekend except for a spike in the northerlies tomorrow afternoon.

However, today winds will be east to northeasterly about 10 knots increasing to 10 to 15 knots during the day and seas below one metre, so be ready to go.

There have been some excellent catches of spanish mackerel up to 30kg out from Noosa with some caught on 70gm Halco slice, some on traditional pillie floaters, but most went for live yakkas on stinger rigs.

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT AND FISHING? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

Chardons and Sunshine reefs have been producing by trolling whole garfish under a squid skirt, spanish mackerel and cobia and there are also good Moses perch, tusk fish, pearl perch, hussar, sea perch, coral bream, cobia and gold spot cod.

Halls Reef has had a few good spotty mackerel to 83cm. North reef had a few mackerel, cobia, moses perch, grass sweetlip, quality pearl perch, coral bream, venus tusk fish and maori cod.

Snapper, cod venus tusk, red throat emperor and pearl perch from Caloundra 12 Mile. Wahoo, venus tusk fish, pearl perch and mahi mahi from the banks.

Double Island Point has had catches of Moses perch, venus tusk fish, maori cod, slate bream, snapper, frypan snapper, scarlet sea perch, tuna, some thumper pearl perch and dolphin fish.

Grass sweetlip and venus tusk fish from the Blinker. There have been excellent catches of pearlies, red emperor, coral trout, good snapper and plenty of mahi mahi taken around the 15 to 20nm's east of the Wide Bay Bar.

Out from Hervey Bay there are spanish mackerel, trevally, cobia, tuna and small black marlin in Platypus Bay.

A few good spotty mackerel, grassy sweetlip, blackall, cod, school mackerel and the odd good trout on the inshore reefs. Still numbers of small black marlin inside Fraser Island.

A nice threadfin salmon, grunter and jacks in the lower Susan and Mary Rivers. Good quality grunter bream, flathead and whiting as well as threadfin salmon from River Heads and throughout the Great Sandy Strait.

Queenfish, tailor and coral trout from Woody Island. There have been some good quality whiting and a few garfish feeding along the beaches between Urangan and Burrum Heads.

Getting plenty of pencil squid, good trevally, long tail tuna, broad barred mackerel and spanish mackerel off the Urangan Pier. Banana prawns are running in most river systems at the moment.

Check out Paul Kelly, with a good mud crab taken in the Maroochy Waters Canal and already eaten for Christmas lunch. Contributed

Estuaries, dams and beaches

At Fraser Island make sure you have a keen eye on the traffic this week while fishing.

There's a few good numbers of mackerel feeding out wide and behind the breakers. There's still the odd tailor feeding along the gutters and headlands, so Indian Heads to Waddy Point will be worth targeting.

There have been tailor, good tarwhine, dart, whiting, trevally, bream along the eastern beaches gutters. Plenty of whiting and reasonable catches of flathead a trevally along the western beaches.

At Rainbow Beach there are tailor, bream, spanish and spotty mackerel and small snapper off the rocks at Double Island Point. Mac tuna from the barge crossing channel.

Tharwine, bream, flathead and dart along the beaches and Inskip Point. Tailor from Middle rock. Flathead, dart and the odd tailor between rainbow and Double Island Point. Mangrove jack, flathead and estuary cod in Kauri Creek. Flathead on plastics and hard bodied lures from Tuan and Poona.

Local dams and rivers

All the local dams and the Mary River are producing plenty of good quality bass, saratoga and yellowbelly at present.

It is the closed season for wild barra, but in the lakes and impoundments the action will be on fire.

Borumba Dam has bass and saratoga hitting surface lures and fly particularly at dawn and dusk in the timbers and shallow areas.

Do yourself a favour and investigate the huge range of Smak Lures for use in the dams and rivers.

Also check out the Southern Queensland Fishing Facebook pages for all the action locally.

TWINS: Noel Rossiter caught some great fish including a couple of beautiful pearl perch off Double Island Point. Noel hosts the Southern Queensland Fishing Facebook pages, and caught these from a charter. Contributed

Quality bass and golden perch on trolled lures from the junctions and barber pole in Boondooma Dam.

Good bass feeding with the deep diving lures working well along the drop- offs in Lake McDonald.

At Noosa make sure you have a keen eye on the traffic this week while fishing for whiting and dart in the gutters along Teewah Beach.

Good flathead, grunter bream and giant and golden trevally from the river mouth and Woods Bay.

Bream and whiting in the Frying Pan.

Flathead, jack and grunter along Tewantin stretch. Plenty of bream and moses perch in Weyba Creek. Good mud crabs throughout the river and canal systems.

Maroochydore has mangrove jack in the Cod Hole and in Petrie Creek. A few good whiting, and flathead from the river mouth. Bream from Bli Bli, school jew and bream from oyster bank road.

Whiting from Twin Waters. School jew, bream and grunter in the Cod Hole. Mud crabs throughout the river, and up Maroochy Waters canal.

At Mooloolaba there are bream, grunter and golden trevally from the boat moorings.

Plenty of good whiting throughout the lower river and bream from La Balsa and basin. Whiting and grunter above the twin bridges area.

Mangrove jack around the structures in the upper river. Mud crabs throughout including the lower river and canals.

At Caloundra, try for dart and trevally in the surf at Warana. Whiting, trevally and bream in Currimundi Lake. Flathead and bream inside the bar.

Jew and grunter in the deeper holes of northern passage. Big whiting feeding on the flats throughout the passage. Muddies throughout the Passage and the creeks that feed into the Passage.