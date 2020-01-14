Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE – In a Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 file photo, Chris Hemsworth participates during a Q&A panel on day three at the Ace Comic-Con in Rosemont, Ill. Elton John and Chris Hemsworth are among the celebrities donating big bucks to help aid the efforts for the engulfing wildfires in Australia. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – In a Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 file photo, Chris Hemsworth participates during a Q&A panel on day three at the Ace Comic-Con in Rosemont, Ill. Elton John and Chris Hemsworth are among the celebrities donating big bucks to help aid the efforts for the engulfing wildfires in Australia. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
News

The incredible auction bid to workout with Chris Hemsworth

Javier Encalada
14th Jan 2020 11:31 AM | Updated: 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RFS fundraiser Make it Rain 2020 has collected more than $200,000 for local brigades, with a chance to workout for an hour with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky getting a bid above $40,000.

No, that's not a typo.

The online auction alone has attracted bids for almost $108,750 by noon Tuesday.

The training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky available at the online auction has received a bid for $41,600, keeping it at the top of the list.

A half-day song writing session with Bernard Fanning and a full day of recording at Ian Haug's Airlock Studio is currently sitting with a bid of $10,050.

A golden ticket for two to the Fortitude Music Hall to all publicly ticketed 2020 concerts is at $8000.

A new addition to the list, dinner for four people with The Mentalist star Simon Baker, has received a bid for $7250 so far.

 

Simon
Simon"the Mentalist" Baker at The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open, Lennox Head. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

 

A tennis lesson or a game for three people with Pat Rafter is going for $6550.

A Maton SRS808 s-n 18300 guitar signed by members of Powderfinger is currently going for $6500.

$6600 is the biggest bid for a surf session around the NSW/Queensland border with Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson.

A surfboard owned and signed by surfing great Stephanie Gilmore has received a bid for $5250.

A farmers market trip and a two hour cooking class with chef Shannon Bennett with Manu Fidel as sous chef and sommelier has a bid for $4750.

An etching by artist Ben Quilty has a current bid of $5150.

A chance for four people to brew their own beer at Stone and Wood is currently going for $3550.

A personal styling session at Spell and the Gypsy Collective Byron Bay boutique with Isabella Pennefather, as well as champagne on arrival and a $500 voucher to spend at the shop has a current bid of $3500.

Make it Rain was the brainchild of Northern Rivers artists Tex Perkins, Mark 'Kram' Maher and Bernard Fanning. It included two sold out live music shows last week at the Beach Hotel.

The online auction at makeitrain2020.com.au closes tomorrow Friday.

chris hemsworth elsa pataky make it rain 2020 northern rivers fires
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Race to save turtle eggs at Rainbow Beach

        premium_icon Race to save turtle eggs at Rainbow Beach

        News Up to 90mm of rain on Cooloola Coast threatens precious turtle eggs relocated to what was thought to be a safe spot.

        ‘Beyond my imagination’: Brazen theft at Gympie cafe

        premium_icon ‘Beyond my imagination’: Brazen theft at Gympie cafe

        News A Gympie store was broken into earlier this morning with hundreds of dollars...

        HEY BILL: Marking 50 years on Noosa Main Beach

        premium_icon HEY BILL: Marking 50 years on Noosa Main Beach

        News “I go down to the beach every day, and every day it changes.''

        ‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

        premium_icon ‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

        News MP defends climate policies, says jobs must come first