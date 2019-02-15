The ideal time to chase jew fish

Offshore

WITH a couple of good windows of weather on the weekend plenty of anglers braved the swell and headed out.

Double Island reefs were again producing with some great species hitting the decks.

The charter operators recorded plenty from the bottom with gold band snapper, nannygai, tusk fish, moses perch, red emperor, snapper, cobia, sweetlip and gold spot wrasse.

Last Saturday was the pick of the days with 5-knot winds and not too much current.

Gotcha - Local angler Dave Leonard with a quality Spanish mackerel and yellowfin tuna from Sunshine Reef. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Pilchard floaters, local squid and live baits have been the prime baits.

Down toward Noosa, Laguna Bay was popular with anglers with good schools of tuna and mackerel on offer and with conditions a little trying through the week this gave good protection to anglers.

Around the corner at Sunshine Reef some bigger spanish mackerel were on the chew with plenty taken on large pilchards, slimy mackerel, and sauri.

These all seemed to work well on the slow troll so using the Davo's Spanish special rigs was ideal.

Beaches

ON THE beaches on the weekend, with the winds dropping and a little swell around there was plenty of action.

Jew fish numbers have been up on the Noosa North Shore with plenty of fish taken on the evening tide after the new moon.

Gotcha - Nannygai and red emperor from a recent Trekka 2 charter to Double Island Point. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

This is the ideal time to chase jew with low light levels and a good tide these fish will move into the shallower gutters to feed.

There have also been some stonker tailor taken with good fish over the 60cm mark reported.

For those that prefer the daylight hours the dart and whiting numbers have been good with some nice fish taken around Rainbow beach and Inskip Point.

There are plenty of worms on the beaches at the moment and if you can master pulling them you will have a never ending bait supply, remember as a recreational angler you can only have 30 in your position at any time.

Pippies are also another bait that is readily available on the beach and can easily be felt underfoot as you stand at the water edge.

Tin Can has again been popular with anglers with plenty of creeks to hide up with the breezes up last week.

Kauri has been strong again with some good jacks to 50cm reported, flathead numbers have been good with plenty of fish taking prawn profile soft plastic on the run out tide.

Casting upstream and working the lure back on the tide has been ideal.

Flathead numbers have also been good in the bay and over towards Carlo Point.

Drifting along on the tide with a small pilchard or hardy head lightly weighted on a small gauged hook out the back has also been deadly.

Alligator Creek has been good for whiting with freshly pumped yabbies getting the job done.

Good trevally have also been on the chew around Snapper Creek and Bullock Point boat ramp.

Fast moving slugs and soft plastics have been ideal on the trevally as they chase small bait fish.

Lakes and rivers

BORUMBA has again been fishing well for saratoga with fish around the 80cm mark reported. Bass have been holding a little deeper and can be a little difficult to get on the chew. Deep diving lures morning and evening seem to be getting the best reaction bite if you find a school and plastics worked at speed through the school has also been working. In the Mary smaller bass have been taken around the timber along the edges.

For up-to-date bar and fishing reports, visit www.fishing noosa.com.au.

Drop into Davo's Tackle World and Davo's Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo's Northshore Bait & Tackle at Marcoola for all the right equipment, bait and advice to get you catching.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook and, remember, tight lines and bent spines.