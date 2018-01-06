The hunt is on: what's the plan to replace Rattler GM?

VACANCY: A new general manager for the Rattler Railway Company will hopefully be named in March.

THE Rattler Railway Company is aiming to have a new general manager by March, with the hunt soon to start following the resignation of the company's previous driver Peter Blashki last month.

While the search will begin by the end of the month, Chairman Ian McNicol said there would be no disruptions in the meantime with board director Catriona Scott stepping into the role.

"It will be business as usual," Mr McNicol said.

He said Ms Scott's 18 years of experience working in the rail industry made her a great choice to step into the void.

Once the board meets at the end of the month, Mr McNicol said they would be casting their net wide.

Ian McNicol said the Rattler Railawy Company wanted to get a new general manger in place as soon as possible.

"We'll canvas for the best manager we can find," he said.

"Anybody is welcome to apply.

"It's important we get a general manager in position as soon as possible."

Over the course of her career, Ms Scott has been a senior executive in rail safety and risk management, including working with the NSW Rail Safety Regulator to provide advice and service to state tourism and heritage organisations.

A new general manager is not the only thing the company is waiting for.

Restoration work on the original locomotive is still ongoing, with no date set for its return to the heritage tracks.

Mr McNicol said the engine's restoration was part of the wider "balancing act" of bringing the entire project together.

"We don't want to rush it to be complete before a set date," he said.

Peter Blashki resigned last month.

He also expected the leased train from Queensland Rail, which was originally scheduled to arrive in December but was delayed by a technical fault, would be pulling up to the station soon.

The heritage train itself is still expected to return in autumn, and in the meantime Mr McNicol said guests were welcome to enjoy the newly opened cafe which runs from Wednesday-Sunday.

He was already excited by the turnout to the open day last month.

"The amount of people that came to the opening was overwhelming," he said.

He said visitors could also look forward to exploring some of the restored rolling stock which would be brought as a "stationary museum".