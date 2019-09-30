The Hungry German has closed its doors

CHANGES: The Hungry German owner Monika Riedel has decided to close the Goondoon St store due to a lack of business.

THE Hungry German may have closed its doors on Friday, but they aren't finished serving the Gladstone Region just yet, owner Monika Riedel says.

The food trailer business moved into the Goondoon St site six months ago, enabling them to offer a wider range of German food.

Despite their final day of trading on Friday being one of their busiest days since opening, Ms Riedel said there was just "not enough business" to keep a permanent store open.

"I only opted to give it a go for six months here and see if business picks up," Ms Riedel said.

"But we know (the) economy is very slow at the moment."

Ms Riedel said they tried morning, night and weekend trading but business didn't pick up as they hoped.

"If it would be for just lunch trading, we would be fine. Our food sells really well at lunch."

"We've got a lot of regular people and I know there are a lot of sad people around Gladstone that will miss us but unfortunately we can't survive on three-hour lunch (windows)."

Although she felt "awful" about closing, Ms Riedel said they have plans to go in a different direction in the near future.

"We have got another plan in action already," she said.

"We have built a charcoal grill which is from Europe as well."

"It will be the same food, it will be all the sausages (and) there will be some other food on there as well."

"We will only be taking that to events and markets and it's only going to be for fun - not as a job as such."

The new business idea is still in the works and Ms Riedel said she wasn't sure whether they would continue to operate under the same name.

Ms Riedel said she had enjoyed her time owning The Hungry German and serving the Gladstone community.

"My whole time, even in the van, I've not ever had one bad review … it's all really well received," she said.