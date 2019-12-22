The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

CEMENTING their roots deeper in the rich red soil they call home, farming family Greensills splashed the cash on property in 2019.

The Greensill name shelled out a combined figure of $10,255,000 on three of the five most expensive residential property sales in the region this year.

Brothers Lex and Andrew each bought stunning beachfront residences, while the family's farming group paid a massive $5 million for a relatively small property located in the vicinity of its established farming land.

There was also another clear trend when it came to where the money was spent on property this year, with seven of the top 10 most expensive sales being for homes or units in coastal communities - five at Bargara and one each at Elliott Heads and Innes Park.

According to property insight website RPData, topping the most expensive house/unit sale for the 4670 postcode, was a humble home on a 708m sq block along Seaview Rd at Qunaba.

This humble home on Seaview Rd at Qunaba sold for $5 million.

Greensill Farms paid an eye-watering $5 million for the property, which sold previously in 1986 for just $30,000.

The Greensill name was also attached to the second most expensive residential property sale in 2019 with London-based billionaire Lex Greensill's purchase of one of the region's most recognisable homes.

51 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara sold for $4,120,000.

The head of global supply chain finance company Greensill Capital spent $4,120,000 on The Glass House, an architectural masterpiece on Woongarra Scenic Drive at Bargara.

Settling in June, the five-bedroom, five bathroom award-winning home at Kellys Beach is set among a tropical garden oasis and has a series of water features which flow throughout the property.

51 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara.

The third largest residential sale this year was another waterfront Bargara property, 26 Miller St.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sold for $1,975,000 in July.

The view from 26 Miller St, Bargara which sold for $1,975,000 this year.

Keeping with the waterfront theme, the fourth most expensive sale was another Greensill buy, with Andrew purchasing a two-storey Innes Park home for $1,135,000 in May.

11 Coolanblue Avenue at Innes Park sold in 2019 for $1,135,000.

The Coolanblue Ave home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

11 Coolanblue Avenue at Innes Park sold in 2019 for $1,135,000.

Rounding out the top five was another property that boasted water views, but this time it was the Burnett River that helped this home command a healthy price tag.

The luxury riverfront acreage on Sheehans Rd at Calavos sold for $1,125,000 in September.

Set on 3ha, the three-bedroom, two bathroom home is set among beautiful tropical gardens.

A rural retreat, 291 Sheehans Rd at Calavos sold for $1,125,000 this year.

Other homes to make the top 10 list included a generous modern coastal retreat in Anchorage Court at Bargara which sold for $900,000 in August.

The seven-beedroom, three bathroom home included a gazebo/pool pavilion in the popular Beach Milieu estate.

Proving buyers are willing to pay a premium when it comes to location, two more beachfront homes to make the top 10 list included another Woongarra Scenic Drive home and a Esplanade at Elliott Heads address.