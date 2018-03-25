The horrible Gympie murders that shocked a nation

Lamb murder at Wolvi near Gympie :Fatigue and stress showed on the faces of Gympie detectives Sgt Don Robertson and senior Constable Neil Magnussen as they arrived at the Gympie Court House on Tuesday morning.

I WAS the editor of The Gympie Times when the horrifying Wolvi murders were committed in and near an old farmhouse east of Gympie on February 21, 1977.

In a drug-ridden incident, the murder victims were a 17- year-old youth and his sisters, aged 13 and three years, and a New Zealand woman aged 26.

Police from Gympie took possession of a rifle and garden tools which had been used to shoot and bludgeon the four victims to death.

The siblings' father, Peter Lamb, wandered away from the farmhouse and, when located by police several hours later, said he had been motivated by God in the killings. His wife, who was the co-acaccused, had disappeared from the scene and somehow managed to survive a week wandering around in the bush before she was found near the distant Noosa River.

As editor of the paper, I delegated a reporter to go to the murder scene but, to my dismay, he returned some time later with the announcement that he had "got lost and couldn't find the farm”.

This was not good enough; as the editor, I had to find some means of salvaging the prestige of the paper in its coverage of one of the worst crimes in Australia's history.

Peter Lamb was due to face the Gympie Magistrates Court and I contemplated ways of having him photographed beforehand. But no one with knowledge of the law could tell me whether it was legal to do so.

I took "the odds to it” and arranged for a photographer to be present when Lamb, held on each arm by a police officer, arrived at the front steps of the then courthouse.

The photograph and accompanying story on the court proceedings occupied the entire front page of the The Gympie Times.

Peter Lamb committed suicide in jail while in custody and a Supreme Court jury found his wife, 36, not guilty on the grounds of being of unsound mind at the time of the murders.