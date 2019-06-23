The highs and big blows at Gympie's first MX Nationals

Gympie hosts MX Nationals round 6 : This is the first time Gympie has hosted the event and two of Gympie's local riders shone on the track.

MOTORCROSS: It was a first for the Gympie region to host Pirelli MX Nationals round 6 at Curra and with two local riders there was plenty to cheer about.

Noah Ferguson and Jesse Bishop had aims for a top place spot but as one shone the other was fighting to simply finish the race.

Ferguson fought in the MXD under-19s class while Bishop battled in MX1 Thor 450 Pro class.

All that and more in the highs and big blows for nationals.

Big Blows

It was not the ideal start for Gympie's Jesse Bishop, who did not get the best start and dislocated his shoulder in the first race.

"We were off the start and some guy came across on me and took out my front wheel from under me, so it was pretty much fifth gear to my face,” he said.

"I got run over a few times and it sort of wrecked my day. I dislocated my bad shoulder again and a few other bits and pieces, I hit my head pretty hard.

"I was just trying to finish that last race really.”

With his parents hosting the event, Bishop aimed for a spot in the top 20.

"It was a nightmare really,” he said.

"I would have liked it to have gone a lot better today, especially my farm and everything but you take the positives and move on to the next one.”

Highs

At his home track Ferguson competed in two races, securing a third place and a fifth.

"It was awesome to ride at the home track, it was good to get some results,” he said.

In his first race of the day, it was Ferguson was leading the pack but the competition was fierce.

"The boys out there are pretty fast,” he said.

"But it was good hard fought third.”

Ferguson came to Curra with an aim in mind.

"The aim was just to hit the bikes this weekend but every goal is to win,”he said.

"Taking baby steps from where I have been in the start of the season.”

Ferguson sits comfortably in seventh place for the championship.

"I have had a few bad rounds...but hopefully I can get up there by round 10,” he said.

"There is still a bit of time to go home and work on a lot of things and come out swinging for the next couple of rounds.”

Despite the outcome of the race Bishop still found plenty of positives to come out of the event.

"The track was awesome and my bike is handling great,” he said.

"We are going to just move onto the next one.”

The injury Bishop sustained did not stop him from riding his last race and he continued to fight.

Bishop moved into 19th place on the leader board but the impact to his shoulder made it difficult but he managed to finish 22.

"Sometimes you just have to grit your teeth and move on with it,” he said.

"I did not want to miss out today. We were right there and with my shoulder I tried to nurse it through that last race.”

Pirelli MX Nationals Round 7 is held at Maitland, NSW next month and this will be another new track for Bishop.