The highlights in Gympie sport this weekend

OLD BOYS: Brothers and Wanderers will reunite on the field in the Heritage Game at Albert Park at Midday on Saturdya. Picture: John Greensill, Darren Burns and Craig Petrie.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Old Boys blockbuster between Wanderers and Brothers will be the highlight of weekend sport when the two teams of veterans battle it out at Albert Park at midday Saturday.

The Gympie Devils, sitting second from bottom, face last placed Pomona-Cooran Cutters 2pm at Albert Park Saturday, with Gympie searching for much needed points and pride.

Table toppers, the Mary Valley Stags, face up to eighth-placed Bribie Island Warrigals at Jack Spicer Oval at 3pm Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: The Gympie Hammers face a similar task to other Gympie teams, with much needed points on offer when they take on the Fraser Coast Mariners away at 7pm Friday.

It will be the perfect opportunity for point and confidence building as the Hammers sit in fifth place on the reserve grade ladder, while the Mariners occupy bottom spot.

FOOTBALL: A battling Gympie Diggers outfit will take on the Woombye Snakes at One Mile Ovals at 5pm Saturday. Gympie has leaked goals by large numbers in recent games and is still manager-less.

The Diggers are entrenched in last place on the premier division ladder and look to the off-season and a chance to rebuild.

AFL: The Gympie Cats journey to Hervey Bay when they take on Bay Power at Keith Dunne Oval at 3pm Saturday. The Cats lie in sixth place on the seven team ladder with just two wins after 16 rounds.

HOCKEY: Fifth placed Cooloola Heat men entertain a fourth placed Nambour side at home on Sunday at 5:15pm. The women's side, also sit in fifth, face a high-flying Caloundra Blue outfit Saturday at home at 3:30pm.