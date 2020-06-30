The hidden licence fine police can issue

GYMPIE police are warning drivers to keep their licences up to date or risk large fines after two drivers were caught out in the Gympie region in the past two days.

On Sunday a 35-year-old woman from The Palms was pulled over by police on Exhibition Road, Southside and fined $204 for driving with a recently expired licence.

Yesterday a 37-year-old Kandanga man was fined for failing to update the details on his licence when he was pulled over on the Old Bruce Highway, at Kybong.

The driver allegedly told police he had not changed his address when he moved to Kandanga six months earlier.

He was fined $133 for failing to notify a change of name or address within 14 days.

Gympie police senior constable Deb Page said often a failure to change contact details or addresses caused expired licences.

“From time to time, police come across drivers licences that have expired, often it’s their contact details/address that hasn’t been updated or their postal address has changed and therefore have not received reminders,” she said in a My Police report.

“Either way, it can put a hole in your wallet if not picked up on.”

She warned all drivers to check their licences.