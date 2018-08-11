Menu
FEATHERED FRIEND: Len Edwards with his prize-winning budgie at the 2018 Ekka.
The heart-breaking Ekka story behind this photograph

Sherele Moody
11th Aug 2018 5:35 AM
BREEDING budgies can be heart-breaking and no one knows that more than Gympie's Len Edwards.

The Ekka Poultry Pavilion stalwart scored one of the show's top gongs with one of his budgies this week.

But the tiny prized bird died of a suspected heart attack just moments after this photo was taken.

Worth $800 and carrying the reserve champion male title, Len was clearly devastated by the little one's sudden death.

However, he refused to let the sad moment ruffle his feathers too much, as he had more than 100 other birds on display at the event.

"I've been breeding them for more than 40 years and coming to the Ekka for 12 years,” the 68-year-old said.

"I just love them. It takes years to get a good budgie.”

Len also breeds finches, canaries and bantam chooks.

