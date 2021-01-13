The Gympie town where crime has plunged in the past year

Crime across the Gympie region dropped almost 6 per cent this past year in the first decline in recorded offences since 2017, Queensland Police figures have revealed.

Between January and November 2020 there were 4097 total crimes reported across the Gympie, Goomeri, Imbil, Kilkivan, Tin Can Bay and Tiaro police divisions.

This was more than 250 less than those reported across the region in January-November 2019.

The biggest drop was in Imbil, where the total number of recorded crimes plummeted by 25 per cent, from 256 to 190.

There were 3130 offences reported in Gympie from January to November 2020.

In Gympie, the number of crimes reported dropped from 3321 to 3130, joined by modest drops at Goomeri (76 to 70), Tin Can Bay (337 to 324) and Tiaro (284 to 279).

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The only district to record an increase in crime was Kilkivan, which jumped from 80 to 104.

The general decrease was the first drop in crime within the Gympie police district in three years, when there was a 14 per cent drop between 2016 and 2017.

The number of offences at Kilkivan increased in 2020, including a big spike in April.

It was only the third time in a decade the number of recorded offences dipped.

The months before the COVID lockdown were the worst in Gympie, with more than 300 offences reported in January, February and March of 2020.

That mark was not cracked for the rest of the year.