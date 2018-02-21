The Gympie Times: We're for making a difference

SERIOUSLY ill Tilly Elson stopped walking about a year ago.

The 12 months before that had been ones of unimaginable pain and grief for her parents, grappling with the devastating epileptic encephalopathy that had been destroying their little girl since the day she was born.

Tilly, 5, had become confined to a wheelchair, with constant monitoring of her oxygen flow and a myriad of medications that had to be administered constantly.

This battling family was stoic; determined to do whatever it took to give their daughter the best life possible.

But their financial burden was crippling and about to get worse.

Tilly Elson and her parents Tiffany and Peter. Jacob Carson

"We... had a meeting with a palliative care team, and we talked about a plan to see how far we would want to go to save her life -- that's not them saying that she's done, but she's so fragile," her parents said.

A new car was found, one that would better cater to the family's needs and allow them to move Tilly far easier. But it was very expensive.

Our story on the Elsons and the GoFundMe page set up to help them touched many hearts.

Money began to roll in.

One local family made an anonymous donation of $3000.

By December they were on their way to pick up that new car.

