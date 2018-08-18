Menu
BIG GONG: Shelley Strachan shows off the Achievements in Regional Journalism award with Frances Klein.
News

The Gympie Times takes out big award

18th Aug 2018 10:41 AM

THE Gympie Times, through the work of editor Shelley Strachan, was awarded Achievements in Regional Journalism at the 2018 annual News Awards in Sydney on Wednesday night.

Competing as a finalist against the Gold Coast and Townsville Bulletins, The Gympie Times was recognised for its tireless but successful campaign to fast-track the billion-dollar Gympie bypass of the Bruce Highway.

Ms Strachan was honoured to accept the award.

"Regional newspapers may be the country cousins of Australian media but our role in our communities is vital and meaningful,” she said in her acceptance speech.

"We are engaged with our audience. We are a voice for our audience and in today's political landscape that has never been more important.

"In Gympie, our success in pressuring the State and Federal Governments to fast-track a billion-dollar upgrade of the Bruce Highway will not only save at least 50 lives, it will escalate economic growth and much-needed job creation in a region that has some of the worst unemployment figures in the country.

"It's just one of the many ways The Gympie Times is making a real difference to and for its community.”

News Corp executive chairman Michael Miller said the 2018 News Awards recognised the creativity, tenacity and passion that made News Corp unique.

"It's been an incredible year for journalism and ... News Corp Australia has led the way with our exceptional storytelling,” he said.

"We have captured the imagination and emotion of our audiences with brilliant stories and features, images and vision, cartoons and illustrations, columns and opinions, and creativity and innovation.”

Gympie Times

