The Gympie Times needs your help to back our subbies

Rebecca and David Pettigrove, owners of H & L Constructions, are one of the subcontractors left in the lurch of Stirling Homes' collapse.

SOME people hold a cynical view of the media.

News organisation are portrayed as not caring about anything but the next sensational headline.

But let me tell you something about The Gympie Times.

The Gympie Times is made up of ordinary people. People with families, with mortgages, with bills to pay.

People living in this region, from Sexton to Pie Creek, the Southside, Rainbow Beach and inner Gympie.

It's why we get so angry when we see other hard-working Gympie region people, people working in the building industry, being let down time and again.

Peter and Karen Bazzan of Stirling Homes in happier times. LEEROY TODD

We have been highlighting some of the many instances of subbies not getting paid, and we are campaigning for the reforms needed to stop it happening.

There's more to do, much more.

Which is why we're driving the message home to those in power with our new 'Back Our Subbies' campaign, which launches today.

Beneath The Gympie Times masthead sits a slogan, 'We're for you'.

It's more than just words. It's our promise to you, our loyal readers, to use our influence to fight for your interests.

We did it to make the State and Federal Governments fast track the $1 billion needed for the Bruce Highway upgrade through our region; we did it to get an on-site CT scanner at the Gympie Hospital; we did it to bring Johnathan Thurston to town just before Christmas.

It's a disgrace when decent, hard-working people don't get paid for their work.

We're campaigning to change that. We hope you support us.