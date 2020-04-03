The Gympie Times is here to stay

THE Gympie Times has weathered many a storm, hand in hand, with the region.

Coronavirus, in that regard, is no different.

But the pandemic is hitting with such force that everyone is feeling some sort of impact. We’re no different, revenues are down, but contrary to the very unreliable social media fake news that is doing the rounds, we are here to stay.

News Corp, our owners, did this week confirm its metro community newspapers, including Brisbane-based Quest, would suspend their print publications.

That does not include The Gympie Times.

Business closures and job losses everywhere have occurred as a result of health warnings across the globe and sadly, journalists are not exempt from this. (I do want to stress, again, our operations remain unchanged).

T he Gympie Times is committed to delivering the latest news directly to you, both online and in print. While some advertisers are struggling, we are seeing increased print and online readership.

There have been changes to our print edition. Some of our regular features have gone on pause.

Right now we are more accessible online for people to stay up-to-date on the developing situation, on a local, state, national and international level.

We realise the need to keep our readers informed and that’s why we have kept ‘need to know’ information freely available.

Times are tough for all of us, so it is important, where possible, that we unite as one community and support local.

So when you go to buy a loaf of bread, carton of milk or favourite cup of coffee, pick up a newspaper or subscribe online.... do it with the locals.

For a limited time, we are offering 28 days of digital access for free. That not only includes The Gympie Times but also News’ major metro titles like The Courier-Mail and Daily Telegraph.

If you want a paper delivered as well, it’s just $1 a day for print and full digital access, for the first 28 days.

It’s a chance for you to see the very best of what we have to offer during this unprecedented time.

Our team remains committed to you – in print and online.