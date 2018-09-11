The Gympie suburb where house prices have rocketed 15%

ON THE RISE: The median sale price of Southside properties has soared in the last quarter.

SOUTHSIDE has taken the crown as the region's top performing real estate suburb for the past quarter, with the median sale price soaring by more than 15 per cent.

In the latest Real Estate Institute of Queensland data 24 Southside properties were sold over the past three months for a median price of $375,000.

It was not the only market subset to experience growth, either.

Gympie's acreage sales (for land larger than 2400sqm) jumped 3.7 per cent, with a median price of $397,500 paid on 66 sales made in that time.

Unfortunately the news was not quite as good for Gympie itself.

The median sale price dropped by 5.5 per cent to $260,000, contributing to a wider decline of 1.8 per cent on the 123 property sales made across the whole region.

However this had a minimal effect on the wider trend for the region.

Cooloola Cove's properties have had the biggest annual change jumping 12 per cent from $283,500 to $317,500.

Second on the list Curra, where the median sale price is up 11.3 per cent from $269,500 to $300,000.

Gympie's acerage sales recorded the third largest shift, from $355,000 to $385,500 (8.6 per cent).

This is also where the region has experienced its biggest improvement in the past five years; the median sale price has climbed 18.6 per cent in that time.

Following behind this was Cooloola Cove with a 15.5 per cent five year change, and Gympie at 11.6 per cent.

Tin Can Bay had the smallest increase, rising 2.8 per cent.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said that generally the regional Queensland market performance was very patchy at the moment.

"The local economy in these regions continues to struggle and until employment figures improve it's difficult to see how the housing market can deliver any meaningful growth. ''

She said that Noosa and Sunshine Coast were the region's premiere markets at the moment with median sale growth rates of more than 6 per cent in the past year.

While Gympie's rate was well below that, it was still up on the Fraser Coasts's annual improvement of 1.1 per cent

Quarterly data for Chatsworth, Cooloola Cove, Curra and Tin Can Bay was unavailable.