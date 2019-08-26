The Gympie stories you probably missed if you were Mustering

BIG WEEKEND: From Gympie's biggest event on the calendar to incredible sport clashes to emergencies that kept paramedics and fire fighters busy- it all happened in the Gympie region.

THE Honey Badger went off like a cut snake at the Muster over the weekend (his words) and must have been the most photographed bachelor to ever get out there under the gum trees.

HEROES: Mark Stewart and Will Lewis were two of five men, including two police officers, recognised for their incredible actions that saved a man from a burning car that crashed near the Mary Valley Rattler in June last year. Contributed

What a corker of a weekend it was - the weather turned it on - and let's pray it turns it on again this week now that the crowds have packed up and gone home - and sends us these showers and storms it is teasing us with.

With most people who live in the Gympie region out in the Amamoor State Forest for the past few days there is no doubt more than a few fans and volunteers have missed these great stories:

And just in case you missed THIS very exciting news, The Gympie Times has been once again named a finalist in the News Media Community News Brand of the Year, to be announced in Sydney next month.

Reporters Josh Preston and Bec Singh, editor Shelley Strachan, designer Rowena Robertson, council reporter Scott Kovacevic and senior reporter Arthur Gorrie in The Gympie Times newsroom.

It has been a huge weekend for our newsroom to cover the Muster, record precious memories and keep our region updated with all the breaking news. We love it though, and congratulations to the organisers on another ripping success. Have a great week everyone.