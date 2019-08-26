The Gympie stories you probably missed if you were Mustering
THE Honey Badger went off like a cut snake at the Muster over the weekend (his words) and must have been the most photographed bachelor to ever get out there under the gum trees.
What a corker of a weekend it was - the weather turned it on - and let's pray it turns it on again this week now that the crowds have packed up and gone home - and sends us these showers and storms it is teasing us with.
With most people who live in the Gympie region out in the Amamoor State Forest for the past few days there is no doubt more than a few fans and volunteers have missed these great stories:
And just in case you missed THIS very exciting news, The Gympie Times has been once again named a finalist in the News Media Community News Brand of the Year, to be announced in Sydney next month.
It has been a huge weekend for our newsroom to cover the Muster, record precious memories and keep our region updated with all the breaking news. We love it though, and congratulations to the organisers on another ripping success. Have a great week everyone.