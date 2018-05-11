Menu
OLD SCHOOL: Wayne Ross and Shane Waldock rocking their retro-styled uniforms at the Gympie West BP Service Station.
Offbeat

The Gympie servo kickin' it old school

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th May 2018 2:00 PM

IT'S OUT with the new and in with the old at the Gympie West Store and Service Station, with the recent addition of retro-styled attire accentuating the crew's heritage-themed customer service approach.

Led by owner Shane Waldock, the three-strong fuel station staff switched from their modern long-sleeved shirts to old-school overalls adorned with vintage BP and Castrol logos last month to cater for their full driveway service standards.

SERVICE WITH A SMILE: The crew at Gympie West BP have brought the overalls in to better suit their unique service standards.
Mr Waldock, who has owned the complex with his wife Joanne for "almost 13 years", said their station was the last of a near-extinct breed.

"We're basically the last ones left, there was one down in Mermaid Waters, and now they've pulled the pin, and there's one in Eumundi but they only do it on certain days when the markets are on," he said.

"We provide a full driveway service of filling your tank up, checking your tires, oil, water, and providing that service with a smile which is all gone.

"We've always done it, we've always been locally owned and operated, I'm third generation born and bred."

 

The Gympie West BP Service Station.
Mr Waldock said the uniforms were necessary for the workers regularly getting on their hands and knees to perform vehicle checks, while also helping customers to better recognise the store's old-fashioned service.

"BP give us dress shirts, and it's all well and good for any other service station when you're behind a console serving customers, but we're hands on, down on our knees checking oil and tyres.

"Most servos are bought and owned by the big guys, and they tell you how to operate.

"We own the place, this is our uniform."

    Local Partners