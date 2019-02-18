The Gympie school that made the state's Top 25 for OPs

HIGH ACHIEVER: St Patrick's College scored in the Top 25 of the state in OP school performance.

HIGH ACHIEVER: St Patrick's College scored in the Top 25 of the state in OP school performance. Contributed

ST PATRICK'S College has been named as one of Queensland's top 25 high schools for OP success last year, claiming the crown for the Gympie region but across the Wide Bay too.

The latest data from the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority has revealed 37 per cent of St Pat's College's OP eligible students scored in the 1-5 band, placing it 24th in the state.

HIGH ACHIEVERS: St Patrick's College, led by principal Mark Newton, was the region's highest performing school in OP results last year. Troy Jegers

It narrowly topped the Fraser Coast Anglican College where 35 per cent scored the same result.

James Nash State High School ranked second among Gympie region schools with 23 per cent, placing it within the state's top 100.

RELATED

Cooloola Christian College (15 per cent), Gympie State High School (10 per cent) and Victory College (5 per cent) rounded out the region's field.

Gareth Francis and his father Shaun Francis outside James Nash High School, which cracked the state's top 100 schools for OP performance in 2018.

All up 71 per cent of the St Pat's 41-strong OP cohort scored in the 1-10 range last year.

This year's result of 15 top-five OPs was one higher than the school's 2017 results.

It was an even better outcome for James Nash, where the number of students landing an OP of 1-5 jumped from 10 in 2017 to 15 last year.

Victory College. Contributed

Overall, Brisbane Grammar School was Queensland's highest ranking school with 51 per cent of their OP eligible students scoring in the top bands.

Schools had to have at least 10 OP eligible students to be ranked in the top 400.