The Gympie region suburb where prices have actually dropped

A spotlight on Cooloola Cove real estate figures for 2018-19. Core Logic Data

NOW is definitely the time to buy in Cooloola Cove, with a slight decrease in median house prices on last year, according to Rachel Knapp from Century 21 Platinum Agents.

"The median house price actually dropped from $320,000 to $300,000 over the past 12 months,” Mrs Knapp said, "But the vacant land sales have increased by 9.5 per cent.”

This means more people are choosing to build their dream home in Cooloola Cove and the area is highly desirable to retirees, Mrs Knapp said.

"I would say about 90 to 95 per cent of my clients are retirees. They are finding they can sell their Sunshine Coast or Gold Coast properties, move up here and get something similar to what they had but with more money in their pockets and no mortgage over their heads,” she said.

She said a lot of grey nomads were passing through and then choosing Cooloola Cove as their base because of the larger blocks on offer in the area.

"They like that there is room to put on big sheds where they can keep all their toys undercover, and they like the proximity to everything they need,” she said.

Cooloola Cove is only 10 minutes from Tin Can Bay, 20 minutes from Rainbow Beach and half an hour from Gympie.

Mrs Knapp has also fielded a number of inquiries from overseas as well as from across Australia, thanks to the Century 21 Global Tool which markets properties listed with the group to 78 countries and translates the information into native languages and currencies.

"I've had buyers from Portugal, France and UK and someone who used to live in the area and moved to the US but wanted to come back,” she said.

While there are not a lot of employment opportunities in Cooloola Cove, that is a situation that will likely change as the population of the area grows and the facilities in the area increase.

"We've got the supermarket, a hairdressers and they've just opened the bakery which is going gangbusters.

"We've also got a number of commercial land blocks for sale.

"No doubt, over the next 10 years or so, we'll see more commercial growth in the area,” Mrs Knapp said.

With the median price for quarter acre or smaller blocks at $107,000, Mrs Knapp is sure to get plenty of new neighbours soon and said she loves living in Cooloola Cove.

"The beauty of here is it still has that country feel and has everything you need but it's not too far away to make that special trip somewhere,” she said.