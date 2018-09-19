Menu
NOLAN FAMILY: Pat, Tony, Michael, Terry and Marie Nolan.
NOLAN FAMILY: Pat, Tony, Michael, Terry and Marie Nolan. Tom Daunt
News

The Gympie region lost two local legends this week

Shelley Strachan
by
19th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
THE Gympie region lost two local legends this week with the passing of Marie Nolan, matriarch of the Nolan clan, and Guenter Kath, patriarch of the Kath clan.

Both families have made their indelible marks on this region, the Nolans building a business empire that stretches across oceans and is one of the biggest employees in Gympie, and the many Kath descendants carrying on the strong legacy of their active and outspoken father.

Pat and Marie Nolan.
Pat and Marie Nolan.

It is the people who make our community, and Australia, what it is and it is right to honour the contributions of Mrs Nolan and Mr Kath, and to recognise their deaths as the end of an era in our little corner of the world.

The Gympie Times, over the past two years, has invested a great deal of time recognising and celebrating the history of this region and those who were part of its evolution, with Gympie turning 150 last year and The Gympie Times turning 150 this year.

It was especially gratifying to again be recognised for the good work we always strive to achieve in Sydney last Friday night, in winning Community News Brand of the Year for the second year in a row.

This just a few weeks after beating out some much bigger newspapers to receive the News Corp Achievement in Regional Journalism award.

We're for news at The Gympie Times and we're for the Gympie region. To subscribe call 1300 361 604.

Guenter Kath has left an agricultural legacy in the Gympie region.
Guenter Kath has left an agricultural legacy in the Gympie region.
