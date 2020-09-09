The Gympie region is starting to heat up - are you prepared?

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig urges all residents to make sure they are prepared for teh bushfire season as the region starts to heat up in Spring.

Opinion piece from Mayor Glen Hartwig

As I continue to travel around this wonderful region of ours and have the privilege to meet so many residents and business owners, I am constantly reminded of the power of mateship and the need to look out for our family, friends and neighbours.

Spring is now in full swing and it’s a wonderful time of year to get out and about and enjoy our natural surroundings, and even get back into our gardens.

However, it’s also when our region starts to heat up and bushfires begin to appear, which many of us saw last week as our region was clouded in smoke.

Although we aren’t expecting to see as many fires flaring up compared to last year, it is important that we all prepare and protect our family for the season ahead.

Creating a bush fire survival plan is a great way to prepare your family so they know exactly what they need if you or your neighbours are impacted by a fire.

Having a plan isn’t just about how to prepare your house in the event of a fire; it also involves having a frank conversation about the physical and mental health impacts a bush fire can have on your family and how to minimise them.

Keeping with the theme of mental health, this Thursday is national R U OK Day.

This is a day to ask our friends, family, neighbours and work colleagues who are struggling with life’s ups and downs, are you OK?

So many of us are doing it tough right now, especially as COVID-19 continues to impact residents across the region personally and financially, and it’s important now more than ever that we check in with our friends and family to ensure they are OK.

I encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out and seek help as we are all in this together.

