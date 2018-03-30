The Gympie property with a $1.068m price tag

THEY say seeing is believing and if Queensland Market Monitor statistics are to be believed then it can be seen, property prices in Gympie are on the rise.

LJ Hooker Gympie principal Clancy Adams last week finalised a record-breaking sale contract on a North Deep Creek property, proving there are buyers who are willing to pay over a million dollars for a listing in Gympie.

After initially struggling on the market, the dual-titled property sold for a combined $1.068 million, a price tag Mr Adams believes is a new record for the North Deep Creek area.

The 65ha property featured wraparound verandas, three separate living areas and three outdoor living spaces.

It also has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and accommodation for 12 vehicles.

Despite the amenities, the sales process was not without its challenges.

Mr Adams said potential buyers were initially scared off by the location.

"The property is in a pocket of really good country towards the back of North Deep Creek,” Mr Adams said.

"It is similar to Veteran but buyers would see the suburb and disregard it.

"There were a few other issues like the back block not having access to power and the dirt road leading up the property.

"At that price tag buyers are really expecting to have bitumen,” he said.

Recent statistics released by the Queensland Market Monitor suggested the Gympie property scene has come through a period of unprecedented growth.

Mr Adams believes prices are on the rise but it has more to do with supply and demand.

"Personally I think we are seeing a massive increase of out of town buyers, due to highway upgrades and other positive factors. We are finally being seen as a trendy option for southerners, which is driving the amount of listings available down, creating a competitive market that hasn't been seen in Gympie in many years.

"In my opinion it has taken about two years of good market activity to see the stock levels drop to where they are now to create this brilliant market we are now seeing.

"It is definitely a buyers' and sellers' market and that's the first time I can say that since I started in the industry in 2012.” he said.