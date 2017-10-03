The Gympie player fighting for a chance in the NRL

BUILDING EXPERIENCE: Jack Morris in action for the Parramatta Eels feeder team, the Wentworthville Magpies.

RUBGY LEAGUE: THE season is done and dusted for rugby league but one of Gympie's most promising players is celebrating a grand final win of his own with a hope of securing a promotion to the NRL.

Jack Morris is signed with the Parramatta Eels, and has been playing with the Sydney club's reserve team, the Wentworthville Magpies, who recently claimed a 38-4 win the New South Wales Ron Massie Cup over the Auburn Warriors.

The former Gympie Devils player moved south to take up the opportunity and has focused solely on developing his game.

He said the win was a culmination of a tough season in which his Magpies team finished second in the Ron Massie Cup before claiming the final.

"We've been having a few celebrations at the club, that's for sure,” Morris, 21, said.

Wentworthville placed ninth in the NSW state competition, known as the Intrust Super Premiership.

"We missed out on the finals in the premiership by one point,” Morris said.

"In about four or five games we lost, we lost in the last five minutes by slim margins of just a few points.

"Penrith were in the final, for example, but we'd beaten them.”

Morris, a second-rower who has one year remaining on his Parramatta contract, said he had stepped up his game this season due to exposure to higher quality players.

"Towards the back end of the season a few older boys game back, David Gower and Frank Pritchard, I learnt a lot from guys like that,” Morris said.

The Ron Massie Cup is the reserve grade for the NSW Cup and Morris chose to step into the side in search of more experience in the hunt for a new contract.

"A few mates played for them (the reserve grade team) so they asked me to play, so I played and we won every game up to the grand final, and we smashed them in the final,” Morris said.

At Leichardt Oval on a hot day, Morris's Magpies took on the Auburn Warriors, the Canterbury Bulldogs' feeder team.

"There's was a pretty big crowd and there were some big fellas who played,” Morris said.

"There were some cheap shots and big hits but it was a good to get a win over those lads.”

Morris said his game went well, but had an injury scare late in the game.

"I went good. I had a few big hits, a few good runs but I had to get taken off for a few minutes because some guy dumped me on my head,” he said.

"But I went back on for about 10 minutes.”

Morris said he wanted to add yoga or pilates to his training to improve his performances and mental condition.