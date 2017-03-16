The Gympie photographer who's bringing our Mary back to life

Mary beside the flooded river named after her.

STARTING out as a fun way to learn photography, the work of Jenny MacGregor has become something of an online sensation across Gympie.

Featuring quirky photoshops of the recently-installed statue of Lady Mary Lennox, the statue is now making her way around the region, popping up near the Rattler, the river named after her, and a quick trip to Maryborough to meet another famous Mary as well.

"It's just a bit of fun, and hopefully it'll spread the history of the town and get people more interested,” Mrs MacGregor says.

"After all that was the reason they put the statue there in the first place.”

So far, the reaction from Gympie locals has been overwhelmingly positive, despite some scattered grumbling.

"There are always going to be some people who just don't like anything,” she says.

"But I've got people backing me up and seeing it as just the fun thing it is.”