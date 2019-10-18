The Gympie nipper ready to edge out 800 competitors

READY TO DIVE IN: Gympie's Oliver Pratt, 11 training for the upcoming Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club's Rainbow Beach Individual Carnival.

READY TO DIVE IN: Gympie's Oliver Pratt, 11 training for the upcoming Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club's Rainbow Beach Individual Carnival. Bec Singh

SURF LIFE SAVING: Gympie's Oliver Pratt is the one to watch at the Rainbow Beach Individual Carnival today at Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club.

There will be about 700-800 competitors from the Gympie region, Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Tannum Sands.

The 11-year-old has found an alternative method to training because Gympie is so far from the ocean.

"It is hard to train for these carnivals because we are not always at the beach and we do not live near the beach,” he said.

"I have a friend that has a pool and I do training in that sometimes and also riding my bike, which helps with my running.”

There will be a few different events on the day and Pratt said he had found it beneficial.

"Whenever I am at the beach is benefited there, it has made me more confident in the water,” he said.

"This is the first carnival of the season but I still want to do well.”

Pratt started nippers two years ago as he was looking for another sport during the off-season.

"My parents wanted my brother and I to take up another sport and nippers did not clash with the other sports I am doing,” he said.

"My parents introduced the idea but we just went on from there. I have stuck with it because the friends I have made and it is fun playing at the beach.”