The Gympie mums giving up plastic for July

GYMPIE high school teacher Stacey Doherty and clinical nurse Becc Wall have joined a crew of Gympie residents ready to take on the national Plastic Free July challenge which starts Monday.

Backed by the team from Zero Waste Gympie, the two will be supported in their challenge with tips and ideas along the way.

The Plastic Free July initiative has grown to become an international awareness initiative aimed at encouraging individuals to spend July looking at a few simple ways they can cut down on their personal waste "footprint”, with a focus on single-use plastic items.

"If everyone just makes a couple of tiny changes here and there, it can help so much in this move away from our reliance on single-use plastics,” said Jo Garrett, one of the team behind Zero Waste Gympie.

"I'm so looking forward to sharing some ideas and tips with Stacey and Becc, and anyone else who's interested in having a go at this challenge.

Stacey Doherty and Jo Garrett are going plastic free this July. Scott Kovacevic

"It's easy, just hop on the Plastic Free July website and sign up.”

Ms Doherty, a busy working mum about to face the school holidays while travelling, said she's keen to try the challenge.

"It's a great initiative,” she said.

"I can see that I'm going to have lots of questions about what options there are available, and especially while I'll be travelling with children, lots of challenges along the way.”

For Ms Wall, whose current roles including mum-of-four and full-time clinical nurse, are about to expand even further with the arrival in just weeks of a new baby into her busy household, this challenge is about remembering to think about alternatives.

"I've had a friend advocating for this stuff for a while, and I saw how Aldi are taking the step to reduce their plastic use in fresh produce,”Ms Wall said

"And I really need to find an alternative to things like the mulit-packs of chips, kids snacks, lunch box things, and alternatives when shopping for meat, for example.”

Plastic Free July kicks off on Monday.

Ditching single-use coffee cups, straws and plastic bags, and using refillable water bottles are four of the easiest ways to dip your toe into the water, according to self-confessed "waste reduction-tragic” Ms Garrett.

"I've always had a strong hesitation about using single-use plastic, and was trying to cut down waste.

"After doing the challenge myself a few years ago, i found the little changes had stuck for good, and became part of my life,” she said.

"And from there I just found that i was constantly looking for ways to reduce plastic rubbish in my world, but I'm far from actually zero waste. There's some really inspiring people in our local area who've gone much further and generate almost no waste at all.

"For me it's just about raising awareness, and for consumers to begin to see their power to force change in the way our food is packaged, for example.”

- by Jo Garrett