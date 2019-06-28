The Gympie mum exposing thousands of sex offenders

Gympie mother Tania Roy, who runs Facebook page Australian Sex, DV Offenders and Child Abusers Exposed plans to launch a national sex offender registry.

A GYMPIE woman who has dedicated five years to exposing sex offenders online is charging ahead to create what could be the nation's first sex and violent offenders registry.

Mother of three Tania Roy has named and shamed "thousands” of offenders on her growing Facebook page Australian Sex, DV Offenders and Child Abusers Exposed that has amassed almost 50 000 followers.

Enraged by the soft outcome of a case involving a sexual predator in her neighbourhood five years ago, Ms Roy launched the page - which now consumes up to 12 hours a day to maintain and moderate it.

"I decided I had seen these loopholes in the system through out this case - and I thought the public needs to know,” she said.

The Gympie mother, who also works as a shop cleaner, now plans on beating the Federal Government on delivering a national registry.

She says the public can not wait any longer to be protected.

"Our community is frightened - these monsters are actually in our community,” Ms Roy said.

"It could be a mother, a grandfather, a priest or a school teacher.

"If we are suspicious we can't check them out right now - I'm sorry but that's not good enough.”

The Federal Government announced earlier this year they will publish a child sex offender registry similar to working models in the United States - including the photo, name, alias, age, suburb and the type of offence of registered offenders.

Estimated to cost $7.8 million, the online register will take information from state and territory police, if their governments approve.

Ms Roy is not convinced legislation will be passed to secure the Federal Government registry though and is aiming to roll hers out by early next year at a cost of about $500.

Her registry would include the names, ages, offences and sentences of not only registered and convicted sex offenders but also of child abusers and domestic violence perpetrators, she said.

"I would like to see the government do a register - and do it properly,” she said.

"I would like to see it as something that lasts forever.”

"But if they do the register - they are only focusing on sex offenders - I'm focusing on the broader picture here,” Ms Roy said.

Ms Roy said she had not taken the decision lightly and had worked on the idea after monitoring her page and the community effects carefully for years.

"My model works. I check with the law before I do anything - I do my research- I moderate it carefully. I don't publish addresses or phone numbers.

"I noticed that as the page grew - there was no vigilante action.

"I have faith in Australians - Australians don't want to go and bash people - they just want to have the information to protect themselves.”

Ms Roy is raising funds to speed up the process.

