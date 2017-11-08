The Gympie man who will punch people for charity

FIGHTING FOR CHARITY: Gympie man Tim Mathison is entering the boxing ring in order to raise funds for Make-A-Wish foundation.

GYMPIE man Tim Mathison fought beside his son Dylan during his fight with cancer and now,Tim is entering the boxing ring to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Tim, 43, has volunteered to put the gloves on at the Caloundra RSL on November 24, taking punches for a good cause and aiming to the odd one-two combination in return.

Tim and his wife Soma said Dylan was diagnosed with tumour growths on one of his kidneys in July 2016 when he was just 10-years-old.

It was discovered when Dylan was preparing for his school's athletics carnival, a few simple sit- ups caused him to wake up in the middle of night of severe abdominal pain.

That diagnoses began an eight-month intensive recovery program involving multiple surgeries as well as stage-three radiation and chemotherapy.

He would live in a Brisbane hospital for the majority of this time. His classmates would regularly call him during school to keep in contact.

Dylan's intensive therapy ended in February but his ongoing recovery means check-ups every few months and he has since returned to school.

During his battle, the Make-A-Wish foundation identified Dylan as a young person able to benefit from their program.

Dylan's wish was to go fishing for barramundi and see crocodiles in the Northern Territory.

The family was treated to a seven-night adventure around Darwin.

"It was overwhelming,” Tim said. "From that, I thought (fundraising) was a good way to give something back.”

Dylan's opportunities also included a run on the field ahead of the Brisbane Lions versus Carlton Blues at The Gabba.

Tim and Soma set up an Everydayhero fundraising page in order to give back to what made Dylan's battle a little easier.

On the fundraising page, Tim explained: " I am Boxing-4-Wishes,” the post read. "This year our son Dylan was a recipient of the amazing work that Make-A-Wish does and I want to help make wishes come true for other children like Dylan.

"I'm tearing up right now writing this but that's the feeling you get (not very tough boxer like).”

Tim has been cycling, boxing, sparring and eating well for his preparation. He said he loves the opportunity to pair his love of fitness and goal-setting with a good cause.

He said he started boxing around 18, now, at 43, it will be his first competition.

Soma said it took her a while to come around to the thought of her husband being hit in the face.

"There was a lot of 'don't talk to me',” Soma said.

The tournament is called The Olden Gloves (for old buggers over 34) and is a Make-a-Wish fundraiser run over three days at Caloundra RSL starting November 24.

Upon reaching the initial goal of $1500, Tim decided to extend the fundraising and at time of writing, the total sits at $2,857.29.

"We've officially smashed the target of $1500 and all thanks to you great people.

"My opponents are going to be so confused when they whack me and I'm just smiling.”

You can donate to the fundraiser at https:// give.everydayhero.com /au/boxing- for-wishes.